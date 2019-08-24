Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will now provide free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999, if you pay annually for your broadband plans priced over Rs 399. The state run telecom operator officially announced that its annual broadband plans starting Rs 399 and above will offer free Amazon Prime membership to all users, reports TelecomTalk. The move comes just before Reliance JioFiber commercial launch.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company has already announced that commercial roll out of JioFiber will begin from September 5. The service will be available at a starting price of Rs 700 and will go all the way up to Rs 10,000 per month. While it is promising to be a game changer in a market with low broadband penetration, BSNL seems to be prepared for the fight.

At present, BSNL is also running a cashback offer on annual broadband plans. The subscribers are offered up to 25 percent cashback on various broadband plans. Now according to the operator, this new Amazon Prime offer is already effective across the country. These include all circles where BSNL is providing broadband services.

Earlier this week, the BSNL BBG Combo ULD 1199 Family combo was revised by the telecom operator. As the name gives away, it is a combo plan that offers basic broadband plan along with mobile network services. Subscribers get free daily data and unlimited voice calling benefit. With JioFiber, Reliance plans to offer broadband services along with television and unlimited landline calling. However, it does not seem to be planning to bundle its 4G mobile services with the tariff plans.

With its BBG Combo ULD 1199 Family, BSNL is trying to offer three services at the cost on one. Customers get mobile network, broadband and landline services. This is similar to the services offered by international operators in their home market. BSNL is the only operator to provide such a service in India. The service appeals to consumers who don’t want to pay for individual services. With the plan, customers get a broadband plan with 10Mbps speed and FUP limit of 30GB per day.