BSNL offering 2GB daily data for 7 months with latest Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan

With this plan, BSNL is offering 2GB daily data, but its a data-only STV.

  Published: November 17, 2019 2:13 PM IST
BSNL has now launched a new Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan in India. This is a long term plan, which comes with a validity period of 210 days which means 7 months. With this plan, BSNL is offering 2GB daily data, but its a data-only STV and offer no SMS or voice calling benefits. This prepaid recharge plan from BSNL is currently available in all telecom circles. Read on to know more about the new Rs 997 plan.

BSNL Rs 998 prepaid plan details

As mentioned above, this prepaid plan comes with 3GB daily high-speed data. Further, after the FUP limit is reached, the speed will be reduced to 80Kbps. The unlimited voice call benefit that this plan is offering is applicable to any network (including while roaming) even in Mumbai and Delhi circles (with a FUP of 250 minutes per day). The long-term package also includes 100 SMS messages per day. It also offers PRBT benefits for two months.

Competitively, Airtel ships a Rs 998 prepaid recharge plan with a validity of 336 days. This offers unlimited voice calling benefits, and 300 SMSes per 28 days. The telecom operator is also giving 12GB data without any daily data limit. The plan comes with a validity of 336 days.

Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, is also offering the same benefits that Airtel’s long plan is offering. But Vodafone’s 999 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity period of 365 days. Lastly, Reliance Jio also has a Rs 999 long term plan, which comes with a validity period of 90 days. This one includes 60GB data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling and 100 SMSes per day, Telecom Talk reports.

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

BSNL offering 3GB daily data for 180 days with latest Rs 997 prepaid recharge plan

Separately, BSNL recently launched a new Rs 1,699 prepaid plan. The company is offering a validity of 425 days on this plan. With the offer, you get 60 days (or two months) extra. The extra benefit can be availed by subscribers if they recharge before November 30. Talking about benefits, users get 100 SMS daily (local + national) and 250 minutes worth free calls daily (local + national). In terms of data, the plan comes with 2GB daily data. And as an additional benefit, subscribers will get 1GB extra data in the month of November and December. This means, until December 31, users will be able to enjoy 3GB daily data.

  Published Date: November 17, 2019 2:13 PM IST

