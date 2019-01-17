BSNL offering 3.21GB daily data for Rs 399 plan until January 31: Here are details

The state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new offer for mobile prepaid customers. It has started offering extra 2.21GB of data to existing Rs 399 prepaid plan subscribers, which makes the total data FUP for a single day to 3.21GB. The Rs 399 plan was originally launched last year in August and it normally provides 1GB data per day with 74 days validity.

As first spotted by TelecomTalk, BSNL’s additional data offer for the Rs 399 plan is currently shipping with 3.21GB data per day, which takes the overall data benefit to 237.54GB. Having said that, the data benefit can only be used on 2G/3G networks and in select circles. BSNL is offering free calls to Delhi and Mumbai circles in this, and other benefits like unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day will also work for the entire 74-day validity period.

BSNL kicked off additional 2.21GB data benefit from January 15, and it will only be valid until January 31, notes BSNL website. The telecom operator will also offer the facility of a personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT). After the daily FUP of 3.21GB, the internet speed will be reduced to 80Kbps in most of the eligible telecom circles.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

The Rs 399 prepaid plan from BSNL directly counters Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 plan. The Jio Rs 349 plan comes with 1.5GB data per day. It makes the total data offering to 105GB, which at present is 132GB less than what BSNL is offering. The Jio plan also comes with a validity for 70 days, instead of 74 days like BSNL’s Rs 399 plan.