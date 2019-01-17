comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL offering 3.21GB daily data for Rs 399 plan until January 31: Here are details
News

BSNL offering 3.21GB daily data for Rs 399 plan until January 31: Here are details

News

BSNL's additional data offer takes the overall data benefit to 237.54GB

  • Published: January 17, 2019 9:07 AM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

The state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a new offer for mobile prepaid customers. It has started offering extra 2.21GB of data to existing Rs 399 prepaid plan subscribers, which makes the total data FUP for a single day to 3.21GB. The Rs 399 plan was originally launched last year in August and it normally provides 1GB data per day with 74 days validity.

As first spotted by TelecomTalk, BSNL’s additional data offer for the Rs 399 plan is currently shipping with 3.21GB data per day, which takes the overall data benefit to 237.54GB. Having said that, the data benefit can only be used on 2G/3G networks and in select circles. BSNL is offering free calls to Delhi and Mumbai circles in this, and other benefits like unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day will also work for the entire 74-day validity period.

BSNL's Rs 549 broadband plan offers 3GB data daily, unlimited calling and more

Also Read

BSNL's Rs 549 broadband plan offers 3GB data daily, unlimited calling and more

BSNL kicked off additional 2.21GB data benefit from January 15, and it will only be valid until January 31, notes BSNL website. The telecom operator will also offer the facility of a personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT). After the daily FUP of 3.21GB, the internet speed will be reduced to 80Kbps in most of the eligible telecom circles.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

The Rs 399 prepaid plan from BSNL directly counters Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 plan. The Jio Rs 349 plan comes with 1.5GB data per day. It makes the total data offering to 105GB, which at present is 132GB less than what BSNL is offering. The Jio plan also comes with a validity for 70 days, instead of 74 days like BSNL’s Rs 399 plan.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 9:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 update brings January 2019 Android security update
thumb-img
News
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 launching in India soon
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 to also feature triple camera setup; likely to skip UFS 3.0 storage, LPDDR5 RAM
thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ will go on sale from January 20 in India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Google Pixel 3 Lite video review leaked

Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 update brings January 2019 Android security update

Samsung Galaxy A4+ running Android Pie spotted on Geekbench

BSNL offering 3.21GB daily data for Rs 399 plan until January 31: Here are details

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 launching in India soon

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL offering 3.21GB daily data for Rs 399 plan until January 31: Here are details

News

BSNL offering 3.21GB daily data for Rs 399 plan until January 31: Here are details
BSNL's Rs 549 broadband plan offers 3GB data daily, unlimited calling and more

News

BSNL's Rs 549 broadband plan offers 3GB data daily, unlimited calling and more
Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Annual prepaid plans compared

News

Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Annual prepaid plans compared
BSNL’s Rs 299 broadband plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

News

BSNL’s Rs 299 broadband plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls and more
TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month

News

TRAI says 100 pay or free channels will be available for Rs 153 per month

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A4+ एंड्रॉइड पाई के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

इन फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हो सकता है रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो

रिलायंस जियो vs BSNL vs वोडाफोन आइडिया: जानें किसका वार्षिक प्री-पेड प्लान है बेहतर

Flipkart Republic Day सेल में सस्ते दामों पर मिलेंगे आसुस फोन , 9 रुपये में मिलेगा मोबाइल प्रोटेक्शन प्लान

BSNL ने 399 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब मिलेगा डेली 3.21GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite video review leaked
News
Google Pixel 3 Lite video review leaked
Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 update brings January 2019 Android security update

News

Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 update brings January 2019 Android security update
Samsung Galaxy A4+ running Android Pie spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy A4+ running Android Pie spotted on Geekbench
BSNL offering 3.21GB daily data for Rs 399 plan until January 31: Here are details

News

BSNL offering 3.21GB daily data for Rs 399 plan until January 31: Here are details
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 launching in India soon

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 launching in India soon