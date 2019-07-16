comscore BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users
BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

BSNL is offering a 'free' 5GB broadband plan on a trial basis. This promotional offer is for those existing BSNL landline users who do not have a broadband connection. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 16, 2019 9:51 AM IST
BSNL has relaunched a 5GB broadband plan for its landline customers. Notably, this is a free broadband trial offer. The same plan was first launched earlier this year in March, which expired on March 31. Now, the company has reintroduced the same BSNL plan, which will end on July 31, 2019. This means that the free 5GB data benefit will be live for a month only.

This promotional offer is for those existing BSNL landline users who do not have a broadband connection. So subscribers can check BSNL’s broadband for free. “Neither these customers will be required to make any upfront deposit, nor they will have to pay any monthly rental,” TelecomTalk reports. With this BSNL broadband plan, customers will get 10Mbps speed till 5GB data on a daily basis. Do note that once the limit gets exhausted, the speed of the connection will drop to 1Mbps.

Interestingly, this free broadband trial plan is currently available in all circles except Andaman and Nicobar. It is also worth noting that users will not get any separate calling facility. The BSNL customers will get calling benefits as per their existing landline plan. “BSNL has also noted that the security deposit and the installation charges will be waived off during this period,” the report stated.

Furthermore, to attract more customers, the state-owned telecom company is also offering a free Amazon Prime subscription. This is valid even with plans priced below Rs 499. The Amazon Prime subscription was previously offered with plans priced over Rs 745. Notably, the annual Prime membership will cost you Rs 999. But, BSNL is offering free Amazon Prime subscription with some changes, and it has also changed the cashback scheme on its annual plans. Both existing and new BSNL broadband users can now get Amazon Prime subscription for free with broadband plans priced less than Rs 499.

Besides, just yesterday, introduced Rs 96 BSNL prepaid recharge plan. It comes with a validity period of 180 days. During this period, BSNL customers will get unlimited local and STD call benefits to any network including roaming except to Mumbai and Delhi circles. In addition, one will also get 100 SMS on a daily basis.

  • Published Date: July 16, 2019 9:51 AM IST

