comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim
News

BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim

News

BSNL is challenging Reliance Jio and its imminent JioGigaFiber launch with new broadband plans and offers.

  • Published: March 17, 2019 12:54 PM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

BSNL is taking the challenge in home broadband segment to Reliance Jio‘s doorstep with a big new announcement. The state-owned telecom player is now offering its broadband service for free to existing BSNL landline connection subscribers along with some data benefits. The offer is applicable in all the circles that BSNL operates and if you are an existing BSNL landline user then all you need to do is call a toll-free number and avail the benefit. This is the newest move in a long list of actions that shows BSNL’s aggressive stance to challenge Reliance Jio’s broadband service.

The company says all the existing BSNL landline customers can call the toll-free number 18003451504 and apply for registration of the broadband service. Once the registration is done, BSNL customers will get broadband connection installed at their registered address at no additional cost. In a standard option, BSNL users will have to pay an installation charge for activation of broadband service but that seems to have been waved off here. Apart from free broadband connection, BSNL has other freebies to offer to its customers as well.

BSNL Rs 777, Rs 1,277 FTTH broadband plans offer up to 750GB data, unlimited calls and more

Also Read

BSNL Rs 777, Rs 1,277 FTTH broadband plans offer up to 750GB data, unlimited calls and more

With this connection, BSNL is offering 5GB of data per month for free to those who avail this offer. Post exhaustion of 5G data, BSNL landline users will have to pay for additional data usage. The telco will be providing the 5G data at a speed of 100Mbps and it is only waving off installation charges and not usage charges. This comes as the company tries to bring more customers to its broadband network and thus fend off from Reliance JioGigaFiber roll out.

Watch: Android Q How to install

If you are an existing BSNL broadband user then the company has revised its tariff to make them more lucrative. If you subscribe to any of its annual plans then BSNL is offering 25 percent cashback. The scheme was initially meant to be available till December 31, 2018 but was extended by another three months and is available till March 31, 2019. With BSNL Fibre service, customers can also get one year free subscription to Amazon Prime Video. BSNL broadband customers also get free voice calls within the country and can also enjoy VoIP calls using BSNL Wings.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2019 12:54 PM IST

Editor's Pick

BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim
News
BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim
How to use a PS4 DualShock controller on a PC

Gaming

How to use a PS4 DualShock controller on a PC

Android Q tries to address Google's biggest dilemma - data privacy

Opinions

Android Q tries to address Google's biggest dilemma - data privacy

Asus reveals Android Pie release date

News

Asus reveals Android Pie release date

Amazon India Mobiles and Accessories Day sale: Top deals

Deals

Amazon India Mobiles and Accessories Day sale: Top deals

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Google files patent for 'Z-fold' display technology

BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim

Now Spotify hits back, calls Apple 'monopolist'

Facebook under lens for 'covering up' data scandal

Asus reveals Android Pie release date

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim

News

BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim
Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9Mbps download speed in February: Trai

News

Reliance Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9Mbps download speed in February: Trai
Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans
Three arrested for duping over 1,000 people across India

News

Three arrested for duping over 1,000 people across India
Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day

News

Reliance Jio brings back ‘Jio Celebration Pack’; offers 2GB free data per day

हिंदी समाचार

अमेजन पर 28 हजार वाला Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन फ्री में जीतने का मौका, जल्दी करें

जियो सेलिब्रेशन पैक का है आज आखिरी दिन: ऐसे मिलेगा 2GB फ्री डाटा

इन 5 ऐप्स से ऑनलाइन कीजिए बिजली और पानी के बिल का पेेमेंट, जीतेें कैशबैक

Idea पोस्टपेड यूजर्स 1 साल का फ्री अमेजन प्राइम सब्सक्रिप्शन ऐसे हासिल करें

Skype पर जल्द 50 लोग एक साथ कर पाएंगे वीडियो चैट

News

Google files patent for 'Z-fold' display technology
News
Google files patent for 'Z-fold' display technology
BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim

News

BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim
Now Spotify hits back, calls Apple 'monopolist'

News

Now Spotify hits back, calls Apple 'monopolist'
Facebook under lens for 'covering up' data scandal

News

Facebook under lens for 'covering up' data scandal
Asus reveals Android Pie release date

News

Asus reveals Android Pie release date