BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim

BSNL is taking the challenge in home broadband segment to Reliance Jio‘s doorstep with a big new announcement. The state-owned telecom player is now offering its broadband service for free to existing BSNL landline connection subscribers along with some data benefits. The offer is applicable in all the circles that BSNL operates and if you are an existing BSNL landline user then all you need to do is call a toll-free number and avail the benefit. This is the newest move in a long list of actions that shows BSNL’s aggressive stance to challenge Reliance Jio’s broadband service.

The company says all the existing BSNL landline customers can call the toll-free number 18003451504 and apply for registration of the broadband service. Once the registration is done, BSNL customers will get broadband connection installed at their registered address at no additional cost. In a standard option, BSNL users will have to pay an installation charge for activation of broadband service but that seems to have been waved off here. Apart from free broadband connection, BSNL has other freebies to offer to its customers as well.

With this connection, BSNL is offering 5GB of data per month for free to those who avail this offer. Post exhaustion of 5G data, BSNL landline users will have to pay for additional data usage. The telco will be providing the 5G data at a speed of 100Mbps and it is only waving off installation charges and not usage charges. This comes as the company tries to bring more customers to its broadband network and thus fend off from Reliance JioGigaFiber roll out.

If you are an existing BSNL broadband user then the company has revised its tariff to make them more lucrative. If you subscribe to any of its annual plans then BSNL is offering 25 percent cashback. The scheme was initially meant to be available till December 31, 2018 but was extended by another three months and is available till March 31, 2019. With BSNL Fibre service, customers can also get one year free subscription to Amazon Prime Video. BSNL broadband customers also get free voice calls within the country and can also enjoy VoIP calls using BSNL Wings.