BSNL offering promotional discount on Rs 899 prepaid plan until Eid in select circles

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started offering a promotional discount on Rs 899 prepaid plan during Ramzan season for select circles. The telecom operator has slashed the plan price by Rs 113, which makes the final offer to Rs 786. The plan is valid during Ramzan, until Eid on June 5 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In terms of plan offering, the BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan provides unlimited voice calls to any network (including calls on roaming), free personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option, 1000 free SMS, and 5GB of data. The same can be availed in Rs 786 recharge for a limited period until June 5 in two circles of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The state-run telco has separately introduced a dial-in service number to check for specially tailored offers for individual customers. You can simply dial-in *121# to check for BSNL My Offers, where you’ll find best special tariff voucher (STV) for your numbers. BSNL has also made the same service available to retailers/ recharge partners as well. They can dial *121*BSNLnumber# to check offers for other customers.

Recently, BSNL revised two of its STV plans priced at Rs 47 and Rs 198. Before the revision, the STV priced at Rs 47 came with a validity of 11 days and offered unlimited local and STD calls to all circles except Mumbai and Delhi. After revision, BSNL is offering same unlimited local and STD calls to its users but now, it also offers 1GB data for the entire validity period.

The STV 198 previously offered 1.5GB data per day along with PRBT and offered speed of 40kbps after the FUP limit. The plan came with a validity of 28 days but the plan has received a major change as part of the revision. The revised STV 198 now comes with nearly double the validity of 54 days and the daily data benefit has also been increased to 2GB data per day. While the pack offered 42GB data during the validity period previously, it now offers 108GB data to its subscribers.