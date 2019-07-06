BSNL offering special pre-loaded SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

BSNL has received approval of the home ministry and the Department of Telecommunications to provide special SIM to Amarnath pilgrims. “Since prepaid connections of other states are not allowed to work in Jammu and Kashmir, special pre-loaded Amarnath Yatra SIMs are being provided by BSNL with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the DoT,” BSNL said.

The cost of BSNL Amarnath Yatra SIM is Rs 230. With this, you get 333 minutes of free talk time and 1.5GB free data usage. The plan comes with a validity period of 10 days. “Since large number of pilgrims is expected, voice and SMS have given priority over data,” the statement said.

The pre-loaded Yatra SIM cards will be available for the yatris at the tourist reception centre and various other base camps against valid ID and address proof. Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will go on till August 15. Besides, to help pilgrims be in touch with their family and friends, Reliance Jio just recently introduced a new prepaid recharge plan.

The prepaid recharge plan from Reliance Jio is available for Rs 102. For the price, users get unlimited local and national voice calls and unlimited SMS (100 daily). The plan also includes unlimited high-speed 4G data. However, there is a daily cap of 0.5GB (500MB). Once the daily limit is crossed, speed will be throttled to 64Kbps till midnight.

The Reliance Jio Amarnath Yatra prepaid plan comes with 7 days validity. As mentioned above, it is only available in Jammu and Kashmir circle. As this is a special plan for devotees, it does not include a subscription to Jio suite of apps. Also, you won’t need Jio Prime Membership to be able to reap benefits of this plan.

The plan is more like a local SIM card you take when you go abroad. You can purchase the SIM card from Jio stores and authorized partner outlets in Jammu and Kashmir. As it comes with limited validity, you won’t be able to recharge again and continue with the same number.

