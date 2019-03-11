BSNL offering unlimited voice calling benefit with Rs 599 prepaid plan for 6 months

While Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone are revising their prepaid plans, BSNL has announced a new prepaid plan of Rs 599. In order to entice more customers, the government-led telecom operator is offering Validity Extension benefits with the plan. Those who are planning to recharge their prepaid BSNL plan can recharge using Rs 599 plan to extend the validity of the old plan by 180 days.

“When the consumers recharge with this plan, they will extend the validity or the expiration date by six months,” TelecomTalk reported. During the period, BSNL subscribers will get free local, STD and roaming calls. However, the plan excludes two circles, including Mumbai and Delhi as the company doesn’t have operations there. At the moment, this plan is only available for subscribers present in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle.

So, if your prepaid plan is about you expire, you can leverage BSNL’s Rs 599 Validity Extension plan to extend your old plan’s validity by six months. Besides, Reliance Jio is offering high-speed internet, unlimited voice calls, unlimited SMSes for Rs 499. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 91 days. There is also Rs 399 recharge plan. Under this plan, one can get 1.5 GB of high-speed daily data, coupled with unlimited voice calls and unlimited SMSes service with a validity period of 84 days.

Under Airtel’s Rs 448 plan, you can get 1.5GB of 3G/4G internet data on a regular basis with free STD and local voice calls, free outgoing and incoming roaming calls and 100 daily SMSes. This plan carries the validity tag of 82 days. Vodafone, on the other hand, has Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan, which includes 1.5 GB daily data, local, STD and roaming voice calls benefits and 100 SMSes for 90 days. Interestingly, the company is also offering 100 percent cashback if the recharge is done using the telecom company’s MyVodafone app.