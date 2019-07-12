comscore BSNL offers free Amazon Prime subscription with broadband plans
BSNL offers free Amazon Prime subscription with broadband plans under Rs 499

BSNL is offering free Amazon Prime membership for a year to its broadband customers who subscribe to plans priced under Rs 499. Here is how to avail.

  Published: July 12, 2019 3:51 PM IST
BSNL has revised its broadband plans to offer free Amazon Prime subscription even on cheaper plans. The state-owned telecom player will now offer free Amazon Prime subscription even with plans priced below Rs 499. The Amazon Prime subscription was previously offered with plans priced over Rs 745. While it sounds like a good deal considering the annual Prime membership costs Rs 999, there is a catch. BSNL is offering free Amazon Prime subscription with some changes, and it has also changed the cashback scheme on its annual plans. Both existing and new BSNL broadband customers can now get Amazon Prime subscription for free with broadband plans priced less than Rs 499.

BSNL’s free Amazon Prime Membership: How to avail

As mentioned, BSNL offered Prime Membership for free to broadband users who took plans priced above Rs 745. Now, the government-owned operator has introduced changes to its cashback scheme on broadband plans to offer Prime benefits. It is now offering up to 25 percent cashback on its broadband plans. The plans allowed include the DSL, Bharat Fiber and BBoWiFi. Both existing and new customers choosing broadband plans priced below Rs 900 will be eligible for the cashback offer and Amazon Prime membership.

BSNL revamps its prepaid broadband and FTTH plans; new price and details

However, with plans priced below Rs 499, BSNL is offering 15 percent cashback. The plans priced between Rs 499 and Rs 900 come with 20 percent cashback. BSNL customers get 25 percent cashback on broadband plans priced at Rs 900 or above. In order to get this cashback offer, BSNL users must choose the same plan for 12 months. As an additional advantage, BSNL is offering one year subscription to Amazon Prime membership for free.

Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals on TVs under Rs 30,000 from Xiaomi, TCL, Sony and others

In a nutshell, with every annual broadband plan, BSNL will offer up to 25 percent cashback and Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999. With Prime membership, you get free access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, fast shipping and early access to deals during sale. You can also buy things during the Prime Day, which is being held on July 15 and July 16 this year. Apart from this, it is also offering cashback on annual landline plans without broadband plans. Customers will get 15 percent cashback when they take annual plan. This is applicable on plans of any denomination, TelecomTalk reports.

  Published Date: July 12, 2019 3:51 PM IST

