BSNL revises prepaid combo STV plans; offers up to 66% extra talk time, 4GB data, 60 days validity

To compete with Reliance Jio and other incumbent telcos, state-run telecom operator, BSNL, has revised some of its prepaid combo STV plans to offer better benefits. With the latest revision, the telco is offering more data, up to 66 percent extra talk time and validity of up to 60 days. There are five plans that offer these benefits.

The lowest combo STV plan is priced at Rs 152 which comes with 30 days validity, and 1GB of 3G / 4G data. The plan also offers users with a talk time of Rs 200. The second plan is priced at Rs 175 which also offers a talk time of Rs 200, but the data benefits and validity is changed. The data benefit is reduced to 500MB, whereas validity is increased to 60 days.

The next plan is priced at Rs 219 where users get a talktime of Rs 250, validity of 60 days and data benefit of 500MB. There are two more plans priced at Rs 252 and Rs 402 that offer a validity of 30 days. The Rs 252 plan gives talk time of Rs 350 and 2GB data benefit, whereas the Rs 402 plan gives talk time of Rs 600 and data benefit of 4GB, which is up to 66 percent more talk time than before.

As TelecomTalk notes, these plans are available only for users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. The Rs 152, Rs 252 and Rs 402 plans are valid till January 21 2019, whereas the Rs 175 and Rs 219 plans are valid till February 23 2019. Calling rates will be as per the base plan,

Recently BSNL also revised Rs 999 prepaid plan to offer better benefits. Valid across 19 telecom circles, the plan comes with a validity of 6 months (181 days). Users also get unlimited local and national voice calling, without any FUP, and 3.1GB daily data (2G / 3G), allowing users to download up to 561.1GB data through the validity. Once the daily data limit is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads at reduced speeds of 40kbps.