BSNL reduces the validity of its Rs 666 prepaid plan

State-run telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nagar Nigam (BSNL) has just revised its Rs 666 prepaid plan making some notable changes. Before we talk about the changes in the plan, it is worth noting that this is not the first prepaid plan that the company has revised in recent months. According to previous reports, the company has already made changes to its Rs 333 and Rs 444 prepaid plans with reduced validity. In addition to the reduction in the validity, the company has also revised a number of its tariff plans while increasing the benefit to its subscribers.

According to the report by TelecomTalk, the company has reduced the validity of its Rs 666 plan from a 129 day period previously to a new 122 day period. The report added that the change has already been implemented in all the BSNL circles across the country. This plan is also known as BSNL Sixer prepaid plan and there are no other changes done to the plan when it comes to the benefits. This means if you already have this plan that you can still make unlimited voice calls to any network in India. Though, in case you are from the Delhi or Mumbai circle then standard rates will apply while making calls.

As noted by the report, users can still take benefit of the 1.5GB data per day benefit along with 100 SMS messages every day. As previously reported, BSNL has also added a FUP (Fair Usage Policy) speed of 40 kbps. The telecom giant is also offering additional data offer where users can get an additional 2.2 GB data per day increasing the total to 3.7GB per day.

There are no additional benefits that the company is providing with the plan. This means that subscribers with Rs 666 plan will not get the Eros Now subscription for free. The company is already providing the subscription with its Rs 333 and Rs 444 prepaid plans. This reduction in validity is likely in a bid to improve the revenue margins, a trend that most telecom operators are currently following.