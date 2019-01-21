BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan debuts with 6 months validity, daily data and unlimited calling benefits

After making monthly prepaid recharge plans mandatory, telecom operators have also introduced plans with yearly validity. Now, the state-run telco, BSNL, has come up with a half-yearly plan priced at Rs 899, where you get a validity of 180 days. The plan also comes with data, calling and SMS benefits.

The Rs 899 prepaid plan from BSNL offers subscribers with unlimited local and national calling to any operator. The calling benefits is also applicable when you are in roaming, except for Mumbai and Delhi circles, where you get services from MTNL. So, when you are in these cities, you’ll end up paying standard rates for calling.

In terms of data benefits, users get 1.5GB daily 2G/3G data, which means throughout the validity, you get a total of 270GB data. The plan also includes 50 free local and national SMS daily. As noted by TelecomTalk, this plan is only available for users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

BSNL also has three yearly plans to choose from. The first one is priced at Rs 1,312, and it comes with unlimited local and STD calls during the validity period to any network across India (except for those in Mumbai and Delhi). The plan also offers PRBT (personalized ring back tones), 1,000 free SMS and 5GB 2G/3G data that can be consumed through the validity. The plan is only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

Then, there are two other plans are priced at Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099, both offering unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT. The only thing changing in these two plans is the data benefit. The Rs 1,699 plan offers 2GB daily 2G/3G data, whereas the Rs 2,099 plan offers daily 4GB data, and after the daily limit is hit, speed is throttled down to 80Kbps.