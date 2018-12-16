comscore
BSNL revises Rs 999 prepaid plan; offers unlimited calls without FUP, 561.1GB data

The plan is valid across 19 of BSNL’s telecom circles.

  • Published: December 16, 2018 12:11 PM IST
With the price vs data war getting intense day by day, state-run telco BSNL has been revising its prepaid plans to take the competition heads on. Earlier this year in September, the company introduced ‘Bumper Offer’ with 2.2GB daily data. Now, BSNL has revised the plan to offer 3.1GB daily data.

The plan is priced at Rs 999 and comes with 181 days (6 months) validity. As mentioned above, subscribers also get 3.1GB daily 2G / 3G data, which means they can download a total of up to 561.1 data. Once the daily data limit is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads at reduced speeds of 40Kbps.

BSNL Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 long term plans announced with additional 2.1GB data benefit per day

It also includes unlimited local and national voice calls without any FUP. However, as TelecomTalk notes, there is a small catch. The voice calls are free to any network across India, except for mobile numbers in Mumbai and Delhi, where users will be charged 60 paise per minute. This plan is valid across 19 telecom circles, except Kerala, where you get a different denomination for the same plan.

BSNL 4G testing hints at download speeds over 20Mbps; to take the fight to Reliance Jio, Airtel and others

BSNL also recently introduced Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 long term plans with additional 2.1GB data benefit per day. Both plans come with long validity of 365 days. The STV-1699 offers 2GB data per day while the STV-2099 doubles the data benefit to 4GB data per day. Combining these plans with bumper offer, these Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 STVs will offer 4.21GB and 6.21GB of data per day respectively.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2018 12:11 PM IST

