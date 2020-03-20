comscore BSNL 'Work at Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free | BGR India
BSNL provides free 5GB daily data under 'Work@Home' broadband plan for landline users

The BSNL 'Work at Home' plan will encourage more users to work from home, preventing the spread of the Virus.

  • Updated: March 20, 2020 5:01 PM IST
BSNL Logo

The spread of the Coronavirus disease has forced many people in the country to work from their residences. The practice is even being made mandatory across many regions in India. While it helps keep social distance, working from home may hamper the productivity of some people. One of the major factors could be the lack of an unlimited internet connection. However, BSNL has a perfect plan to help out its subscribers who are working from home.

The telecom service provider has rolled out a new plan. The ‘Work@Home’ broadband plan will let users have 5GB daily data at 10Mbps. Further, it will be available free of cost. BSNL’s new plan will be applicable across all networks in India, including the Andaman and Nicobar region.

However, there is a catch. Only BSNL users with a landline connection will be able to avail the plan. The plan details are as follows. Users will get a daily data benefit of 5GB. The speeds during this will be 10Mbps. However, once the 5GB limit is crossed, users will still have access at limited speeds. This limited speed is 1Mbps.

The move by BSNL will hopefully encourage more people to work from home. This could help spread the contagious virus. The lesser people step out, the lesser is the chance of widespread infection in India.

Coronavirus in India

The Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19 has so far rattled over 110 countries across the world. The WHO declared pandemic has resulted in over 2,50,600 cases so far and over 10,250 deaths globally. In India, the virus has so far claimed 5 lives and has a total of 195 confirmed cases. 52 of the total cases in India are from Maharashtra, which remains the worst-hit state. The state recently locked down cities including Mumbai and Pune to avoid further spread of the virus.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 5:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 20, 2020 5:01 PM IST

