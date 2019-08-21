BSNL PV-49 with 180 days validity, 1GB data and more launched

State-run telco, BSNL, has introduced a new validity extension plan for prepaid users. Called PV-49, the BSNL prepaid recharge voucher has been launched for Madhya Pradesh circle. It offers users with 180 days validity, free mobile data and voice calls among other benefits. Here is everything you need to know about the BSNL PV-49 prepaid recharge plan.

BSNL PV-49 detailed

As mentioned above, it is a prepaid recharge voucher available for Rs 49. Launched with effect from August 20, 2019 (via DreamDTH), the BSNL prepaid plan offers 250 minutes of daily local and national voice calls for 9 days. After 9 days, local and national calls will be charged at 40 paise per minute. The plan also includes 1GB data valid for 15 days.

The plan validity is for 180 days, which means you will keep receiving incoming calls for 190 days. After 15 days, or once 1GB data is expired, BSNL users will have to make a data top-up recharge to use mobile data. Similarly, for calls, users will have to do a top-up refill to get talk time.

BSNL revamps Rs 1,098 prepaid plan

BSNL users with the Rs 1098 plan will now get different benefits after the revamp. The telco has removed the truly unlimited data benefit for the plan. Instead, users can now get 375GB of data without any FPU on daily data usage. Beyond this, the telecom operator has also reduced the validity from 84 days to 75 days. The change is already valid in all circles across the country. BSNL also clarified that there is no limitation on how much data the user uses in one single day.

BSNL Rs 1,699 long-term prepaid plan revamped

After the revision, BSNL is now offering extra validity of 90 days. This means, you get a total of 365 + 90, which is 455 days. In other words, in Rs 1,699, you now get a total of 15 months validity. The plan also offers 100 free SMS daily. In terms of data benefits, users get 2GB daily data under this plan.

If you calculate the amount of data you get through the validity, it comes to 910GB. The BSNL prepaid plan also qualifies for Bumper Offer where BSNL is offering 2.2GB extra data per day. This way, users get 4.2GB daily data for the promotional period.