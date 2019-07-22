BSNL has reportedly reduced the grace period for balance lapse to seven days. Previously, users had 15 days of grace period to recharge their number so that they could retain the unused balance in the account. This further means that users will now only get seven days to retain the previous leftover balance, as per a new SMS received by BSNL customers. To utilize the unused balance, subscribers will have to recharge their number again within one week.

Needless to say, if BSNL customers do not recharge within seven days, the unused balance will expire. “BSNL also has a grace period of 60 days. If the customer doesn’t recharge, then the prepaid connection of the customer will be considered as lapsed,” Telecom Talk said.

Besides, just recently, BSNL unveiled a new Vasantham Gold – PV 96 prepaid recharge plan. There is a grace period of up to 165 days as well. This plan is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles only. Do note that it will be available for a promotional period of 90 days. This BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity period of 180 days.

During this period, customers will get unlimited local and STD call benefits to any network including roaming, except to Mumbai and Delhi circles. In addition, one will also get 100 SMS on a daily basis. The “validity of these freebies would be 21 days. The base tariff applicable after the freebies for calls would be as per minute plan.” You can get this plan by sending SMS PLAN VOICE96 to 123.

Separately, the telecom operator recently relaunched a 5GB broadband plan for its landline users. This is a free broadband trial offer, which will end on July 31, 2019. This promotional offer is for those existing BSNL landline users who do not have a broadband connection. So subscribers can use BSNL’s broadband for free. “Neither these customers will be required to make any upfront deposit, nor they will have to pay any monthly rental,” the report said. With this BSNL broadband plan, customers will get 10Mbps speed till 5GB data on a daily basis. Notably, once the limit gets exhausted, the speed of the connection will drop to 1Mbps.