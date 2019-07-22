comscore BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days: All you need to know
News

BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days: All you need to know

News

BSNL has reduced the grace period for balance lapse to seven days. If customers do not recharge within one week, the unused balance will expire. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: July 22, 2019 11:34 AM IST
bsnl

BSNL has reportedly reduced the grace period for balance lapse to seven days. Previously, users had 15 days of grace period to recharge their number so that they could retain the unused balance in the account. This further means that users will now only get seven days to retain the previous leftover balance, as per a new SMS received by BSNL customers. To utilize the unused balance, subscribers will have to recharge their number again within one week.

Needless to say, if BSNL customers do not recharge within seven days, the unused balance will expire. “BSNL also has a grace period of 60 days. If the customer doesn’t recharge, then the prepaid connection of the customer will be considered as lapsed,” Telecom Talk said.

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

Also Read

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

Besides, just recently, BSNL unveiled a new Vasantham Gold – PV 96 prepaid recharge plan. There is a grace period of up to 165 days as well. This plan is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles only. Do note that it will be available for a promotional period of 90 days. This BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity period of 180 days.

During this period, customers will get unlimited local and STD call benefits to any network including roaming, except to Mumbai and Delhi circles. In addition, one will also get 100 SMS on a daily basis. The “validity of these freebies would be 21 days. The base tariff applicable after the freebies for calls would be as per minute plan.” You can get this plan by sending SMS PLAN VOICE96 to 123.

BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan launched in all circles: All you need to know

Also Read

BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan launched in all circles: All you need to know

Separately, the telecom operator recently relaunched a 5GB broadband plan for its landline users. This is a free broadband trial offer, which will end on July 31, 2019. This promotional offer is for those existing BSNL landline users who do not have a broadband connection. So subscribers can use BSNL’s broadband for free. “Neither these customers will be required to make any upfront deposit, nor they will have to pay any monthly rental,” the report said. With this BSNL broadband plan, customers will get 10Mbps speed till 5GB data on a daily basis. Notably, once the limit gets exhausted, the speed of the connection will drop to 1Mbps.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 22, 2019 11:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked
thumb-img
News
Honor India records 1500% sales growth on Amazon
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S8 saves lives of 20 people capsized in Philippines
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 saves lives of 20 people capsized in Philippines
BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days

News

BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 today at 2:43PM: How to watch second moon mission launch live

News

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 today at 2:43PM: How to watch second moon mission launch live

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

After Netflix, Zee5 to introduce mobile-only tariff packs

Samsung Galaxy S8 saves lives of 20 people capsized in Philippines

BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days

News

BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days
Reliance Jio overtakes Airtel to become India's second largest operator in May

News

Reliance Jio overtakes Airtel to become India's second largest operator in May
BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan launched in all circles

News

BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan launched in all circles
BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

News

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know
BSNL Rs 96 prepaid plan offering unlimited calling and more

News

BSNL Rs 96 prepaid plan offering unlimited calling and more

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K20 Pro ने बेंचमार्क में OnePlus 7 Pro को पीछे छोड़ा

Samsung Galaxy S8 ने फिलीपींस में 20 लोगों की जान बचाई, जानें पूरा मामला

BSNL यूजर्स रहें सावधान : 7 दिनों के अंदर रिचार्ज नहीं किया तो बचा बैलेंस हो जाएगा गायब

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) भारत में पॉप अप कैमरा के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Stream: 976 करोड़ रुपये के इस मिशन को Mobile और PC पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

News

After Netflix, Zee5 to introduce mobile-only tariff packs
News
After Netflix, Zee5 to introduce mobile-only tariff packs
Samsung Galaxy S8 saves lives of 20 people capsized in Philippines

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 saves lives of 20 people capsized in Philippines
BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days

News

BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days
Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test