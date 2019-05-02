BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms: Here is how you can still make basic recharge

BSNL has announced a major revision to its prepaid plans in the country. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is following on the footsteps of leaders like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone by removing its Rs 10 and Rs 20 recharge plans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle. While it has removed these lower denomination recharge packs, it has done so differently from its rivals. The Rs 10 and Rs 20 talktime recharge plans will not be available for BSNL users from the online portals in the circle. However, BSNL users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle can continue to buy them in the form of physical recharge vouchers.

The only major difference between BSNL’s implementation from that of Airtel and Vodafone is that customers lose the convenience of doing smaller recharges online. This means, BSNL customers will have to step out in order to make recharge with Rs 10 and Rs 20 talktime prepaid plans. According to TelecomTalk, the change is already effective in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle, and the mentioned talktime plans are unavailable through BSNL app, official website and recharge platforms like Paytm. While these plans are available in other circles, BSNL could expand this limitation to other circles as well.

BSNL kills smaller recharge plans

After decline in average revenue per user and continued threat from Reliance Jio’s expansion, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, the two major telecom players in the country decided to do away with basic talk time recharge plans priced at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 30, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and more. After backlash from consumers, both the operators started offering Rs 50 and Rs 500 recharge plans once again. BSNL is now following on the footsteps of these bigger players by removing basic recharge plans from its offering.

Unlike Airtel and Vodafone, BSNL has only removed the prepaid plans priced at Rs 10 and Rs 20 respectively and it is only effective in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle. The other talk time plans priced at Rs 30, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 110 will continue to be available in this circle. For those who wish to make Rs 10 or Rs 20 recharge will now have to step out to a retailer and buy physical vouchers. It is also important to note that BSNL did not implement the minimum recharge scheme, which has caused some trouble for Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd customers.