comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms: Here is how you can still make basic recharge
News

BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms: Here is how you can still make basic recharge

News

BSNL is following on the footsteps of Airtel and Vodafone to remove the basic recharge plans priced at Rs 10 and Rs 20 in select circles.

  • Published: May 2, 2019 8:48 AM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

BSNL has announced a major revision to its prepaid plans in the country. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is following on the footsteps of leaders like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone by removing its Rs 10 and Rs 20 recharge plans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle. While it has removed these lower denomination recharge packs, it has done so differently from its rivals. The Rs 10 and Rs 20 talktime recharge plans will not be available for BSNL users from the online portals in the circle. However, BSNL users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle can continue to buy them in the form of physical recharge vouchers.

The only major difference between BSNL’s implementation from that of Airtel and Vodafone is that customers lose the convenience of doing smaller recharges online. This means, BSNL customers will have to step out in order to make recharge with Rs 10 and Rs 20 talktime prepaid plans. According to TelecomTalk, the change is already effective in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle, and the mentioned talktime plans are unavailable through BSNL app, official website and recharge platforms like Paytm. While these plans are available in other circles, BSNL could expand this limitation to other circles as well.

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans; ships with up to 25 times more data

Also Read

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans; ships with up to 25 times more data

BSNL kills smaller recharge plans

After decline in average revenue per user and continued threat from Reliance Jio’s expansion, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, the two major telecom players in the country decided to do away with basic talk time recharge plans priced at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 30, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and more. After backlash from consumers, both the operators started offering Rs 50 and Rs 500 recharge plans once again. BSNL is now following on the footsteps of these bigger players by removing basic recharge plans from its offering.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Unlike Airtel and Vodafone, BSNL has only removed the prepaid plans priced at Rs 10 and Rs 20 respectively and it is only effective in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle. The other talk time plans priced at Rs 30, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 110 will continue to be available in this circle. For those who wish to make Rs 10 or Rs 20 recharge will now have to step out to a retailer and buy physical vouchers. It is also important to note that BSNL did not implement the minimum recharge scheme, which has caused some trouble for Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd customers.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2019 8:48 AM IST

Editor's Pick

BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms
News
BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms
Redmi X flagship with pop-up selfie camera leaked

News

Redmi X flagship with pop-up selfie camera leaked

Apple iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max design images leak

News

Apple iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max design images leak

Top 5 announcements from Facebook s F8 developer conference

News

Top 5 announcements from Facebook s F8 developer conference

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL India launch date confirmed

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL India launch date confirmed

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Poco F1 receives Rs 2,000 price cut in India

BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms

Redmi X flagship with pop-up selfie camera leaked

Apple iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max design images leak

Top 5 announcements from Facebook s F8 developer conference

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms

News

BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms
Airtel Wynk Tube video and music streaming service announced

News

Airtel Wynk Tube video and music streaming service announced
Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans

News

Airtel introduces Rs 48, Rs 98 prepaid data plans
BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans

News

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans
Reliance Jio fastest with 22.2 mbps download speed in February, Vodafone leads in upload: Trai

News

Reliance Jio fastest with 22.2 mbps download speed in February, Vodafone leads in upload: Trai

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Anniversary sale आज से हुई शुरू: Rs. 1 में खरीदें Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 और Realme U1 Smartphone

Xiaomi ने घटाई Poco F1 के 128 जीबी वेरिएंट वाले स्मार्टफोन की कीमत

ट्रायंगुलर शेप में अरेंज होंगे नए iPhone में कैमरे, सामने आईं और भी जानकारियां

Motorola के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन Moto E6 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक

OnePlus 7 Pro में होगा 3x जूम लेंस, कंपनी ने शेयर किए फोटो सैंपल

News

Poco F1 receives Rs 2,000 price cut in India
News
Poco F1 receives Rs 2,000 price cut in India
BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms

News

BSNL removes Rs 10, Rs 20 recharge plans from online platforms
Redmi X flagship with pop-up selfie camera leaked

News

Redmi X flagship with pop-up selfie camera leaked
Apple iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max design images leak

News

Apple iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max design images leak
Top 5 announcements from Facebook s F8 developer conference

News

Top 5 announcements from Facebook s F8 developer conference