BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly started offering VoLTE services in Gujarat telecom circle as well. With its limited spectrum, the state run telecom operator has been testing 4G services across all major circles where it has presence, and some parts of Kerala are already on 2G and 4G services.

According to a TelecomTalk report, some BSNL subscribers in Gujarat telecom circle with a 4G SIM card are now receiving a text message regarding the availability of VoLTE services in their location. At present, 4G subscribers in Gandhidham and Anjar are getting VoLTE notification and it’s expected to be available across Gujarat circle very soon.

Having said that, BSNL reportedly has plans for public rollout during next quarter once it receives 4G spectrum from the government. The teco had first setup its 4G tower in Nunna (in Vijayawada) last year in October. As of now, the government has asked BSNL to submit survival strategy post which it’ll receive 4G spectrum for full-fledged rollout in the country.

As per latest report released by telecom regulator TRAI, the mobile customer base in India grew to 118 crores in January from 117 crores in December. Reliance Jio dominated growth by adding over 93 lakh new mobile customers. State-run telecom firm BSNL followed Jio by adding 9.82 lakh, mobile subscribers. Also, BSNL maintained lead in the wireline broadband segment with 91.7 lakh connection.