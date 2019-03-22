comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle
News

BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle

News

Some BSNL subscribers are reportedly receiving a text message regarding the availability.

  • Published: March 22, 2019 2:26 PM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-1

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly started offering VoLTE services in Gujarat telecom circle as well. With its limited spectrum, the state run telecom operator has been testing 4G services across all major circles where it has presence, and some parts of Kerala are already on 2G and 4G services.

According to a TelecomTalk report, some BSNL subscribers in Gujarat telecom circle with a 4G SIM card are now receiving a text message regarding the availability of VoLTE services in their location. At present, 4G subscribers in Gandhidham and Anjar are getting VoLTE notification and it’s expected to be available across Gujarat circle very soon.

BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim

Also Read

BSNL offering free broadband service to its landline users: Here is how to claim

Having said that, BSNL reportedly has plans for public rollout during next quarter once it receives 4G spectrum from the government. The teco had first setup its 4G tower in Nunna (in Vijayawada) last year in October. As of now, the government has asked BSNL to submit survival strategy post which it’ll receive 4G spectrum for full-fledged rollout in the country.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

As per latest report released by telecom regulator TRAI, the mobile customer base in India grew to 118 crores in January from 117 crores in December. Reliance Jio dominated growth by adding over 93 lakh new mobile customers. State-run telecom firm BSNL followed Jio by adding 9.82 lakh, mobile subscribers. Also, BSNL maintained lead in the wireline broadband segment with 91.7 lakh connection.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2019 2:26 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple launches iPhone cases and Watch bands in new spring-themed colors
News
Apple launches iPhone cases and Watch bands in new spring-themed colors
Vivo V15 launched in India

News

Vivo V15 launched in India

BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle

News

BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle

Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units

News

Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store

News

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple launches iPhone cases and Watch bands in new spring-themed colors

Vivo V15 launched in India

BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle

Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle

News

BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle
Apple Fest on Amazon India: Top deals

Deals

Apple Fest on Amazon India: Top deals
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Telecom subscriber base crosses the 120 crore mark; Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel add customers

News

Telecom subscriber base crosses the 120 crore mark; Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel add customers
Amazon India launches new Kindle with adjustable front light, priced at Rs 7,999

News

Amazon India launches new Kindle with adjustable front light, priced at Rs 7,999

हिंदी समाचार

Snapchat अगले महीने अपने खुद के गेमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म को करेगी लॉन्च!

जल्द बदलें फेसबुक का पासवर्ड, कंपनी ने माना- कर्मचारी देख सकते थे यूजर्स का पासवर्ड

25 मार्च से फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू होगी Mobiles Bonanza सेल, शाओमी और आसुस समेत इस ब्रांड पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Nokia 7 Plus चीन भेज रहा था यूजर्स का डाटा, कंपनी ने किया इंकार

अमेजन इंडिया पर एप्पल फेस्ट में iPhone X, MacBook समेत कई प्रॉडक्ट्स मिल रहे हैं 17 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

News

Apple launches iPhone cases and Watch bands in new spring-themed colors
News
Apple launches iPhone cases and Watch bands in new spring-themed colors
Vivo V15 launched in India

News

Vivo V15 launched in India
BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle

News

BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle
Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units

News

Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units
Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store

News

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store