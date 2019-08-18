State-run telecommunication giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just revamped one of its popular prepaid plans. According to a report, the telecom giant has made significant changes to the Rs 1098 plan. The company initially launched this plan about two years back to take on Reliance Jio. The report also noted that this was the first BSNL prepaid plan to offer 84-day validity to counter the long-validity Jio plans.

The report by TelecomTalk also notes that BSNL has already made changes to a number of prepaid and postpaid plans in recent weeks. Before the change, this plan offered unlimited data along with 84-day validity. In fact, it was one of the extremely few plans in the telecom industry that offered true unlimited data without any limits. In addition, BSNL Rs 1098 prepaid plan also offered voice calls and SMS benefits along with unlimited data. Talking about the calling benefits, subscribers could make unlimited calls to Delhi and Mumbai circles as part of this offer.

BSNL Rs 1098 prepaid plan details

BSNL users with the Rs 1098 plan will now get different benefits after the revamp. As per the report, BSNL has removed the truly unlimited data benefit for the plan. Instead, users can now get 375GB of data without any FPU on daily data usage. Beyond this, the telecom giant has also reduced the validity from 84 days to 75 days. The change is already valid in all circles across the country. One interesting thing to note here is that BSNL is still marketing this plan with “unlimited data”.

BSNL clarified that there is no limitation on how much data the user uses in one single day. Instead, the limit is now on the number of days that users can stretch the data allowance for. Other benefits such as unlimited voice to Delhi and Mumbai circles is still present. Users will also get 100 SMS messages per day for the 75-day validity.