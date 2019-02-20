comscore
BSNL revised Rs 349 prepaid plan to 64 days, offering 3.2GB regular data

BSNL users will get a total data benefit of 204.8GB with Rs 349 plan.

  Published: February 20, 2019 4:10 PM IST
BSNL has revised its Rs 349 prepaid plan and has extended the validity to 64 days. Earlier the plan was valid for 54 days, which means that it has increased the validity by 10 days. Additionally, the company introduced this plan in 2016 and initially offered it for 70 days and then reduced to 54 days. It’s good that BSNL is again offering close to 70 days validity in order to tackle the competition in the telecom market.

The government-owned telecom company is also offering 3.2GB of daily data with the revised plan as part of the company’s current Additional Data offer, TelecomTalk reports. The plan reportedly comes with 40 Kbps after FUP speeds. On purchasing this plan, users will get unlimited voice calling, 3.2GB of daily data and 100 SMSes each day for 64 days. BSNL users will get a total data benefit of 204.8GB with Rs 349 plan. The report highlights that the plan is not valid for Delhi and Mumbai telecom circles.

Notably, the telecom company is currently offering additional data for prepaid users. It is offering 2.2GB additional regular data on the existing prepaid plans and as mentioned above, Rs 349 plan also comes under this offer. This additional data offer will reportedly be valid until April 30, 2019. Besides, Vodafone just recently unveiled a new postpaid recharge plan of Rs 649 for its postpaid subscribers.

With this plan, one can get benefits of 90GB data and unlimited voice calling, coupled with a new iPhone Forever programme. The cited source claimed that this programme will help Vodafone Idea postpaid users decrease the repair price of an iPhone repair costs. An iPhone user will be able to repair at just a service handling fee of Rs 2,000, coupled with GST, as per the report.

