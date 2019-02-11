comscore
BSNL revises FTTH plans to offer daily data benefit after launching Rs 2,499 broadband plan

BSNL is competing with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Act Fibernet in the home broadband segment.

  • Published: February 11, 2019 11:40 AM IST
BSNL has been at the forefront to challenge Reliance Jio and other operators in both mobile wireless and wired broadband segment. While the state-owned telecom operator has introduced a number of new plans and revised existing ones to stay competitive, it has now announced another change to its FTTH plans. The company launched a new high-speed broadband plan priced at Rs 2,499 recently and it offered a daily data limit of 40GB. Now, it has converted its exiting broadband plans to offer daily data limits as well.

BSNL’s FTTH plans, priced at Rs 777, Rs 1,277, Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999, have all been revised to offer daily data benefit. The company is now offering up to 170GB of data per day with speeds of up to 100Mbps. The change, according to Telecom Talk, is effective immediately on a pan-India basis. Even if you are an existing user of BSNL‘s FTTH plan then your plan will be converted to reflect new daily data benefits. This seems to be inline with the revision announced last year, where all non-FTTH plans were converted to offer daily data benefit.

Reliance JioGigaFiber effect: BSNL debuts Rs 2,499 FTTH plan with 40GB daily data at 100Mbps speed

BSNL FTTH Plans: Daily Data Benefits and everything else you need to know

As part of this revision, BSNL has also renamed all of its plans. The plans which were called as Fibro Combo Unlimited are being dubbed as data plan. The BSNL Fibro Combo ULD 777 plan will now be called as ’18GB Plan’ since it offers 18GB daily data benefit with speeds up to 50Mbps and 2Mbps beyond the FUP limit. The Fibro Combo ULD 1277 is now called as ’25GB Plan’ and it offers 25GB data per day with speeds up to 100Mbps and after FUP limit, the speed drops to 2Mbps.

The Fibro Combo ULD 3999 is being renamed to ’50GB Plan’ and it provides 50GB data per day at 100Mbps speeds and 4Mbps after FUP limit. The Rs 5,999 FTTH broadband plan is now called 80GB Plan and it comes with 80GB daily data at 100Mbps speed and capped to 6Mbps after FUP limit. There is also the Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999 broadband plans, which now offer 120GB and 170GB daily data at 100Mbps speeds. After FUP, the Rs 9,999 plan is capped to 8Mbps while the Rs 16,999 plan is capped to 10Mbps. Alongside the data benefits, BSNL is also providing unlimited voice calls and will be limited to certain serviceable areas.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2019 11:40 AM IST

