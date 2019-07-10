BSNL revises Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans to offer double data benefit

The state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised two of its prepaid plans to offer more data benefits. Its popular prepaid voucher of Rs 186 and special tariff voucher (STV) Rs 187 will now come with double data. Earlier, the Rs 186 prepaid plan came with 1GB per day data benefit, which has been revised to 2GB.

Other additional benefits of Rs 186 prepaid voucher remain same except that the restriction of calling in Mumbai and Delhi circles has been removed. It means, subscribers will now be able to use bundled unlimited local, STD and roaming calls benefits everywhere including Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plan validity remains same 28 days.

Coming to the BSNL Rs 187 STV, it has been revised to offer 2GB data per day as well. Earlier, the STV came with 1GB data per day benefits along with bundled unlimited local, STD and roaming. Additionally, the similar Mumbai and Delhi circles restriction has been lifted from the Rs 187 STV as well.

Meanwhile, BSNL has also extended its additional 2.21GB bumper data offer till October. The offer was supposed to end in April but was extended till July. Now, BSNL subscribers will be able to enjoy it further until October 1, 2019.

List of prepaid plans that offer extra data

BSNL has shared details of prepaid vouchers and STVs that will grant his promotional offer of additional data. In the list of prepaid vouchers, BSNL notes that it will ship the Rs 186 and Rs 429 prepaid plan with 3.2GB daily data. The plan currently ships with only 1GB daily data. The Rs 485 and Rs 666 prepaid plan will now be available with 3.7GB data as opposed to 1.5GB data currently offered. The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan will offer 4.2GB data per day as opposed to 2GB data per day.