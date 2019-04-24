comscore
  BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans; ships with up to 25 times more data
BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans; ships with up to 25 times more data

BSNL recently updated Rs 666 prepaid plan, and now it has made changes to three more prepaid plans. Priced at Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395, these plans ship with up to 25 times more data. Here’s all you need to know about BSNL prepaid plans.

  • Published: April 24, 2019 9:52 AM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-1

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

State-run telco BSNL recently revised the Rs 666 prepaid plan, while discontinuing two-long term plans. The company also unveiled a Rs 599 prepaid plan offering a validity of six months. Now, it has once again revised three of its prepaid plans, offering up to 25 times more data than before. These include the Rs 35, Rs 53, and Rs 395 prepaid plans.

Starting with Rs 35 plan, it used to offer five days validity and 200MB 3G data. Now, after the revision, you get 5GB data, with the same five days validity, TelecomTalk reports. As it is a data only plan, you don’t get any voice or SMS benefits.

Moving on, the plan is priced at Rs 53, which used to offer 250MB data and a validity of 21 days. However, after the revision, you now get 8GB data. However, with the increase in data, BSNL has reduced the validity by seven days. This means, you will now get 14 days validity instead of 21 days.

Lastly, you have the Rs 395 prepaid recharge voucher, which offers unlimited calling benefits, and national roaming in circles where BSNL has its presence. This means, the benefits won’t be applicable in Delhi and Mumbai circles. The plan also includes a daily FUP of 2GB data, after which the speed will be throttled down to 80Kbps.

The Rs 395 prepaid plan is valid for 71 days, which means, users will get up to 142GB data benefit through the validity period. Earlier, the plan used to offer 3,000 on-net calling minutes, and 1,800 off-net calling minutes with 2GB daily data. So now, with the revision, there is no cap on calling.

Talking about the recently launched Rs 599 plan, users get unlimited national roaming, along with unlimited local and national calling, except for those in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plan offers 180 days validity (six months), and as it is a validity extension plan, it does not come with any data or SMS benefits.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 9:52 AM IST

