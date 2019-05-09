BSNL revises STV 47 and STV 198 to offer more data benefits

BSNL has been making a number of revisions to its tariff plans as it continues to fend off competition from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd. The state-owned telecom player recently followed its rivals and removed five basic prepaid STVs from its offering in select circle and now, the operator has revised two of its popular STV plans with increased data benefit. In order to retain existing customers and stay competitive against rivals, BSNL is revising two STV plans priced at Rs 47 and Rs 198 respectively.

BSNL STV 47 and STV 198 Revised: All you need to know

In its latest move to challenge Reliance Jio and retain existing customers, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has revised the STVs priced at Rs 47 and Rs 198 respectively. Before the revision, the STV priced at Rs 47 came with a validity of 11 days and offered unlimited local and STD calls to all circles except Mumbai and Delhi. After revision, BSNL is offering same unlimited local and STD calls to its users but now, it also offers 1GB data for the entire validity period.

While the plan was aimed at those who make a lot of phone calls, the plan now also offers added data benefit. While the addition of data benefit will be appreciated by BSNL users, the operator has cut short the validity by two days. The revised STV 47 comes with validity of nine days only.

The STV 198 previously offered 1.5GB data per day along with PRBT and offered speed of 40kbps after the FUP limit. The plan came with a validity of 28 days but the plan has received a major change as part of the revision. The revised STV 198, according to TelecomTalk, comes with nearly double the validity of 54 days and the daily data benefit has also been increased to 2GB data per day. While the pack offered 42GB data during the validity period previously, it now offers 108GB data to its subscribers.

The change to these most commonly used STV by BSNL’s prepaid customers after the telecom operator announced extension of its daily additional data benefit. The state-owned telco announced that its 2.21GB daily additional data benefit, which was scheduled to end on April 31 has been extended till June 30, 2019. The additional data benefit increases the daily data limit on STVs like Rs 186 from 1GB daily to 3.21GB data per day. BSNL has been aggressively competing with Jio and Airtel and these moves are aimed to retain its customers.