BSNL Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan with 345 days validity launched

BSNL Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan offers 345 days validity, unlimited voice calls and more

The BSNL Rs 1,188 long-term prepaid plan offers voice, data and SMS benefits to the users. The plan gives you 345 days validity.

  Published: July 29, 2019 1:10 PM IST
BSNL recently launched two new long-term prepaid plans for is subscribers. Available at Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,001, you get 270 days validity. Now, BSNL has introduced new long-term prepaid plan for Rs 1,188. The plan offers basic benefits, but higher validity of 345 days. Here is everything you need to know.

BSNL Rs 1,188 prepaid plan details

Called Marutham plan, BSNL is offering users with voice calling, SMS and data benefits. The plan includes unlimited local and national calling benefits without any FUP. You also get 1,200 free local and national SMS with the plan. Talking about data benefits, you get 5GB 2G/3G/4G data which is applicable through the 345 days validity.

As noted by TelecomTalk, the Rs 1,188 prepaid plan from BSNL is only available for users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. Another thing to note is that it is a promotional plan available for 90 days with effect from July 25.

Rs 1,399, Rs 1,001 long-term plans

As mentioned above, BSNL also has a couple of other long-term prepaid plans. Both pans offer validity of 270 days. Users will get unlimited local and national calling to any number in India without any FUP. However, the same isn’t applicable when in Mumbai and Delhi circles where you have MTNL network.

Users also get 50 SMS daily and 1.5GB daily high-speed 3G data with Rs 1,399 prepaid plan. This means, through the validity period, you can download up to 405GB data. The Rs 1,001 plan, on the other hand, offers 9GB data which is valid through the entire 270 days period. Next, you also get 750 local and national SMS through validity.

Both plans are effective from July 25 with a promotional period of 90 days. This means you will be able to avail the plan benefits before 25 October. Even these plans are available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles only.

  Published Date: July 29, 2019 1:10 PM IST

