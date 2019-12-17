comscore BSNL Rs 1,199 broadband plan offers 10GB daily data, free SIMs
BSNL Rs 1,199 broadband plan offers 10GB daily data, free SIMs and more

BSNL is trying to offer three services at the cost of one. Customers get mobile network, broadband and landline services.

  • Updated: December 17, 2019 3:33 PM IST
BSNL is offering a Rs 1,199 plan, which is also called the 10GB CUL Family plan. BSNL is trying to offer three services at the cost of one. Customers get mobile network, broadband and landline services. This is similar to the services offered by international operators in their home market. BSNL is the only operator to provide such a service in India. The service appeals to consumers who don’t want to pay for individual services.

BSNL’s Rs 1,199 broadband plan offers customers 10GB data on a daily basis. Notably, the speed that the BSNL customers will get in this plan is 10Mbps. After the FUP limit, the broadband speed drops to 40 Mbps and customers can experience truly unlimited data. There is also a landline connection with unlimited calling to any network within India. The plan comes with a total of three SIM card for mobile connections.

These SIM numbers offer unlimited free voice calls to any network within India. It is capped at 250 minutes. There is also 1GB daily data where the speed is reduced to 80kbps after FUP limit. Do note that you get these SIM benefits for only 28 days. Also, after the expiry, you will have to recharge these SIMs with your own prepaid recharge plans.

Besides, earlier today BSNL tweaked three of its prepaid recharge plans, which include Rs 118, Rs 187, and Rs 399. The Rs 118 plan now comes with only 21 days of validity. Other benefits such as 500MB per day, 250 minutes of voice calling, 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT remain the same.

The Rs 187 prepaid plan comes with a reduced validity of 24 days. Earlier, it used to offer a validity of 28 days. Other benefits remain unchanged – you get 250 minutes of daily calling (local and national), 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT. What’s more, you also get 3GB high-speed daily data. Once the daily data limit of both Rs 118 and Rs 187 plans is exhausted, you can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 40kbps.

Lastly, the BSNL Rs 399 prepaid plan sees a big decrease in validity. It is now valid for 65 days, instead of 80 days. But this plan sees a rise in data cap from 1GB to 2GB daily. So, while the plan offered 80GB data through the validity, you now get 130GB in total. Other benefits such as 250 voice minutes daily, free PRBT, and 100 SMS daily remain the same.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 3:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 17, 2019 3:33 PM IST

