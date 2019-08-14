BSNL Rs 1,199 family combo plan will take on Reliance JioFiber

BSNL is expected to face the biggest pressure in home broadband segment when Reliance JioFiber becomes available in September. The Mukesh Ambani-led company has announced that commercial roll out of JioFiber will begin from September 5, 2019. The service will be available at a starting price of Rs 700 and will go all the way up to Rs 10,000 per month. While it is promising to be a game changer in a market with low broadband penetration, BSNL seems to be prepared for the fight. The state-owned telecom player is expected to compete with the help of its unlimited combo plans.

The most interesting plan here is the BSNL BBG Combo ULD 1199 Family. As the name gives away, it is a combo plan that offers basic broadband plan along with mobile network services. Subscribers get free daily data and unlimited voice calling benefit. With JioFiber, Reliance plans to offer broadband services along with television and unlimited landline calling. However, it does not seem to be planning to bundle its 4G mobile services with the tariff plans. As noted by Telecom Talk, BSNL benefits from offering bundled mobile services.

BSNL Rs 1,199 Combo ULD Family Plan: All you need to know

With its BBG Combo ULD 1199 Family, BSNL is trying to offer three services at the cost on one. Customers get mobile network, broadband and landline services. This is similar to the services offered by international operators in their home market. BSNL is the only operator to provide such a service in India. The service appeals to consumers who don’t want to pay for individual services. With the plan, customers get a broadband plan with 10Mbps speed and FUP limit of 30GB per day.

After the FUP limit, the broadband speed drops to 2Mbps and customers can experience truly unlimited data. There is also a landline connection with unlimited calling to any network within India. The plan comes with a total of three SIM card for mobile connections. These SIM numbers offer unlimited free voice calls to any network within India. There is also 1GB daily data where the speed is reduced to 80kbps after FUP limit. One of these mobile connection can also experience free online TV access. At Rs 1,199, BSNL BBG Combo ULD 1199 Family broadband plan stands out as a unique offering.