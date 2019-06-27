State-run telco, BSNL, has been going pretty aggressive with its prepaid recharge plans. The company has now debuted a new long-term plan priced at Rs 1,345. The new BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with daily data and 365 days validity. Here’s everything you need to know.

BSNL Rs 1,345 plan details

To begin with, it is a promotional recharge that will be live until September 9. As TelecomTalk notes, the plan is only available for subscribers in Kerala. Another thing to note is that this is a data only plan. So, you don’t get any free calling or SMS benefits, and you’ll be charged as per base tariff plan.

Talking about data, the BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB daily high-speed data. BSNL has also bundled 10GB extra reserve data, which can be used once the daily limit is exceeded. In total, users get up to 557.5GB data through the validity period.

BSNL Abhinandan plan details

The telco also recently introduced Abhinandan 151 prepaid plan. Available for Rs 151, the BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with 180 days validity. The plan will offer subscribers with unlimited local and national calling benefit without any FUP.

The unlimited calling benefit is also available when roaming in Mumbai and Delhi circles. BSNL has also bundled 100 daily SMS. There is a small catch though, The freebies, such as data, SMS and calling benefits are only applicable for 24 days. However, the plan is valid for 180 days. This means you can continue receiving incoming calls for 180 days.

BSNL prepaid users can subscribe to this plan by sending an SMS – PLAN 151 – and sending it to 123. Another thing to note is that the plan is only offered in Tamil Nadu and Chennai telecom circles.

The company also recently launched the new foreigner plan which is available for Rs 389. The plan comes with 1GB high-speed daily data. Once the free data is exhausted, the speed will be reduced down to 40kbps. The BSNL prepaid plan also bundles 100 daily SMS. This plan comes with a validity of 30 days.