BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity increased to 455 days

  • BSNL Rs 1,699 long-term prepaid plan now comes with increased validity of 455 days
BSNL Rs 1,699 long-term prepaid plan now comes with increased validity of 455 days

With the current revision, the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan from BSNL offers the most attractive long-term benefit. Here is how the plan benefits compare with Vodafone and Airtel’s offering.

  Published: August 9, 2019 9:54 AM IST
State-run telco, BSNL, has revised one of its long-term prepaid plans. The company is now offering increased validity, which will surely be appreciated by the customers. The Rs 1,699 prepaid recharge plan is one of the popular offering aimed at users looking for a long-term recharge. The plan used to offer a validity of 365 days. Now, you get a little extra.

BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan validity detailed

After the revision, BSNL is now offering extra validity of 90 days. This means, you get a total of 365 + 90, which is 455 days. In other words, in Rs 1,699, you now get a total of 15 months validity. The promotional offer will be available for a 30-day period between August 14 and September 13, Telecom Talk notes.

BSNL Rs 1,699 prepaid plan benefits detailed

Talking about benefits, you get unlimited local and national calling benefits, along with roaming calls. The plan also offers 100 free SMS daily. In terms of data benefits, users get 2GB daily data under this plan. If you calculate the amount of data you get through the validity, it comes to 910GB. The BSNL prepaid plan also qualifies for Bumper Offer where BSNL is offering 2.2GB extra data per day. This way, users get 4.2GB daily data for the promotional period.

Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio long-term plans

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, all offer Rs 1,699 plan with a validity of 365 days. Most benefits remain the same – unlimited national roaming, unlimited local and national calling, and 100 free SMS daily. The data benefit changes though. Vodafone offers 1.5GB daily data, whereas Airtel offers 1.4GB daily data. Once the daily limit is exhausted, users can continue high-speed downloads at 50p per MB.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, also offers 1.5GB daily data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 64Kbps till midnight.

  • Published Date: August 9, 2019 9:54 AM IST

