BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

BSNL is trying to challenge Reliance Jio and Vodafone in the prepaid segment.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 11:28 AM IST
BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator, is once again challenging the incumbent players and Reliance Jio in India’s competitive telecom space. The company has launched a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 298 offering both calling and data benefits. The plan will challenge a prepaid pack from Reliance Jio, which is priced at Rs 297. The new plan from BSNL is part of an ongoing effort to retain subscribers and stay competitive in the market. The operator also recently revised its postpaid plans and extended free daily data offer till April 30 to attract more customers.

BSNL Rs 298 Prepaid Plan: Here is what it offers

The new Rs 298 prepaid plan is being introduced by BSNL as a special tariff voucher, reports Telecom Talk. The plan comes with a validity of 54 days and customers get unlimited calling benefits including local, national and roaming calls. It also comes bundled with 1GB data per day or a total of 54GB data during the validity period. Once the FUP limit is exhausted, BSNL will limit the speed to 40kbps. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day and comes bundled with subscription to Eros Now, which will let users watch free content.

BSNL Rs 298 Prepaid Plan: How it stacks up against Reliance Jio and Vodafone

With this new Rs 298 STV prepaid pack, BSNL is competing with Reliance Jio, which offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 299. With its Rs 299 plan, Reliance Jio offers a total of 84GB data for a period of 28 days. The plan comes with 3GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio apps. It also offers 4G only data network whereas BSNL’s network is limited to 3G and 2G.

Vodafone, on the other hand, offers a bonus card priced at Rs 255 which offers truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within the country. It also offers 2GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days. Customers also get free subscription to Vodafone Play apps. Airtel offers a Rs 249 plan with 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days.

