BSNL Rs 319 prepaid plan validity reduced across the country

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just made a new change to its existing telecom plans for prepaid users. As part of the change, the company has just reduced the validity of its Rs 319 plan from the previous period of 90 days to a new 81 day period. The recharge validity is the only change and it comes almost a year after the company initially launched the plan for its users. Rest of the benefits from the plan have not changed, and users can still make unlimited voice calls to any number on any network in the home circle or the national roaming circle.

It is worth noting that BSNL does not offer free calls for Mumbai and Delhi circles. Subscribers looking to make free calls in these circles will have to look at a separate recharge plan. Beyond this, BSNL is not really imposing any other limit. As previously reported, there is no fair use policy (FUP) applicable to the plan so users can make unlimited voice calls to their friends and family with the help of this plan.

One thing to note here for people who may be looking to opt for this plan is that this only offers voice calls. There are no additional benefits like anything cellular data related. Users will have to look for a separate plan to take care of their data needs. The company initially launched the plan back in February 2018 along with a Rs 99 plans that offered similar benefits but with lesser validity.

This report by TelecomTalk comes right after BSNL improved the data that it is offering with its Rs 525 and Rs 725 plans in the market. The company did not make any formal announcement while increasing the data that it is offering with the plan adding that users will now get 40GB data per month with the Rs 525 plan and 50GB per month with the Rs 725 plan.