comscore
  • Home
  • BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid
News

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

BSNL Rs 349 plan listing on telco's Calcutta and UP East websites confirm the revision.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 3:20 PM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

After revising the Rs 399 plan in prepaid, the state run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now revised the Rs 349 prepaid recharge as well. The upgraded plan now offers 10 days extra validity above previous 54 days. Consumers will now get 1GB data per day for 64 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS/day FUP.

BSNL Rs 349 recharge with revised 64 days validity is aimed to take on plans from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in the same segment. As reported by TelecomTalk, the BSNL Rs 349 plan listing on telco’s Calcutta and UP East websites confirm the revision. It notes 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 64 days, instead of 54 days. Additionally, BSNL is offering extra 2.2GB data per day in a special offer until April 30. Subscribers will be able to use this date once they exhaust 1GB daily FUP.

Reliance JioGroupTalk app unveiled: All you need to know

Also Read

Reliance JioGroupTalk app unveiled: All you need to know

When compared to Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 plan, the BSNL Rs 349 plan still provides 500MB lesser data per day and shorter validity. The Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day for 70 days in its Rs 349 recharge plan. For Airtel Rs 349, the plan comes with 28 days validity with free voice calling and SMS benefits alongside 3GB data per day.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Recently, BSNL revised its entry-level data-only Rs 98 prepaid STV recharge plan. Consumers will now get 2GB daily data benefits instead of 1.5GB data per day. Not just that, it now comes bundled with Eros Now subscription. However, the plan validity has been reduced by two days in new update. Unlike original Rs 98 recharge plan with 26 days of validity, the revised Rs 98 plan with extra benefits will now be valid for 24 days.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2019 3:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ benchmarked
thumb-img
News
MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones
thumb-img
News
Microsoft to end Windows 7 support in July; here's the reason why

Editor's Pick

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
News
Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

News

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

News

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup

Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

News

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced
BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

News

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report

News

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain spotted checking out Samsung store: Report
MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones

News

MediaTek and KaiOS collaborate for cheaper 3G/4G smart feature phones
House panel summons Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram top bosses to India

News

House panel summons Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram top bosses to India

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च प्राइस से 20 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है LG V30+ स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

BSNL ने 349 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, 10 दिनों की वैलिडिटी बढ़ाई

शाओमी Redmi Note 7 के लॉन्च इवेंट के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू, 1,500 रुपये का मिलेगा गिफ्ट

TAGG ने लॉन्च किया 20000mAh बैटरी वाला पावर बैंक, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

शाओमी के हेड मनु कुमार जैन सैमसंग के स्टोर पर क्या कर रहे हैं? देखें फोटो

News

Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
News
Realme 3 to launch on March 4 in India with Helio P70, diamond-cut design and dual camera setup
Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report

News

Apple slips to 17th spot in '50 Most Innovative Companies' list: Report
Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced

News

Star India new Sports and English movies channels packs announced
BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

News

BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid
Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive

News

Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around RMB 2,000, hints Xiaomi executive