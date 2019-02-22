BSNL Rs 349 prepaid plan revised with 64 days validity, preview offer of extra 2.2GB data per day valid

After revising the Rs 399 plan in prepaid, the state run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now revised the Rs 349 prepaid recharge as well. The upgraded plan now offers 10 days extra validity above previous 54 days. Consumers will now get 1GB data per day for 64 days along with unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS/day FUP.

BSNL Rs 349 recharge with revised 64 days validity is aimed to take on plans from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in the same segment. As reported by TelecomTalk, the BSNL Rs 349 plan listing on telco’s Calcutta and UP East websites confirm the revision. It notes 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 64 days, instead of 54 days. Additionally, BSNL is offering extra 2.2GB data per day in a special offer until April 30. Subscribers will be able to use this date once they exhaust 1GB daily FUP.

When compared to Reliance Jio’s Rs 349 plan, the BSNL Rs 349 plan still provides 500MB lesser data per day and shorter validity. The Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day for 70 days in its Rs 349 recharge plan. For Airtel Rs 349, the plan comes with 28 days validity with free voice calling and SMS benefits alongside 3GB data per day.

Recently, BSNL revised its entry-level data-only Rs 98 prepaid STV recharge plan. Consumers will now get 2GB daily data benefits instead of 1.5GB data per day. Not just that, it now comes bundled with Eros Now subscription. However, the plan validity has been reduced by two days in new update. Unlike original Rs 98 recharge plan with 26 days of validity, the revised Rs 98 plan with extra benefits will now be valid for 24 days.