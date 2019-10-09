BSNL Rs 429 prepaid plan now offers 1.5GB extra daily data

To counter Reliance Jio, BSNL has been rolling out a bunch of consumer-centric offers. The company has also been launching new prepaid plans, and revising its existing plans too. With BSNL Bumper Offer, the telco was offering 2.2GB extra data to the users. Now, the offer has expired, but select BSNL prepaid plans now get 1.5GB extra daily data. Here is all you need to know.

BSNL prepaid plan extra data offer

The Rs 429 prepaid plan comes with 71 days validity and 1GB daily data. And effective October 8, the plan will get 1.5GB extra daily data till the end of October. This means users will get a total of 2.5GB daily data. And in the month of November, the free data limit will be cut down to 1GB. So, users will get a total of 2GB daily data, TelecomTalk reports.

BSNL Rs 187 and Rs 186 plans revised

The Rs 187 special tariff voucher offers a validity of 28 days. Users will get 250 minutes of local and national calling along with national roaming. Users will also be able to make and receive calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles where BSNL network doesn’t exist. BSNL Rs 187 STV users will now get 3GB daily data instead of 2GB and once the limit is crossed, the speed will be throttled down the 40Kbps.

Now, coming to the Rs 186 BSNL prepaid plan, the benefits are similar to Rs 187 voucher. However, there are some small changes. The plan validity is for 28 days where users will be 3GB data daily instead of 2GB. Post FUP, speed will be dropped down to 40Kbps.

BSNL Rs 1,699 plan revised

The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan used to offer 365 days validity. In August this year, BSNL extended the validity to 455 days for a limited period. Now, the same is applicable on new recharge as well. Talking about benefits, the telecom operator has implemented voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day.

After 250 daily minutes have been consumed, you will be charged as per base tariff for all other outgoing calls. The plan also offers 2GB daily data along with 100 daily SMS (local and national). What’s more, you also get free personalized ring back tone (PRBT) with the ability to choose and change unlimited songs.