BSNL revises Rs 525 and Rs 725 postpaid plans to offer more than double data benefits

BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator, is now offering more than double data benefit with its Rs 525 and Rs 725 postpaid plans. The company has silently revised its postpaid plans to offer more data benefits than earlier. With the Rs 525 postpaid, BSNL is now offering 40GB data benefit per month as opposed to 15GB previously offered with this plan. The Rs 725 postpaid plan, on the other end, now ships with 50GB of data during the rental period. The revision in postpaid tariff can be owed to company’s Rs 499 plan in some circles, which comes with a total data benefit of 45GB per month, which is better than that offered with Rs 525 and Rs 725 plans.

BSNL Rs 525 and Rs 725 Postpaid Plan: Here is what’s new

The Rs 499 postpaid plan from BSNL is only available in select circles while the Rs 525 and Rs 725 are available on a pan-India basis. The revision on these two plans is done across the country and is already effective on a pan-India basis. While the telco is known for its competitive prepaid plans, the revised tariffs show it is serious about postpaid customers as well.

With the Rs 525 postpaid plan, BSNL users now get 40GB of data benefit during the rental period. The Rs 725 postpaid plan offers 50GB data benefit during the rental period. These two plans now sit between the Rs 399 and Rs 799 postpaid plans, which offer 30GB and 60GB data benefit respectively. The only downside of these two plans is that they do not offer any data carry forward option and varies across telecom circles. According to Telecom Talk, BSNL offers 80GB of data along with benefit to carry forward up to 200GB of data in Kolkata circle but is not applicable in other circles.

Apart from data benefits, the Rs 525 and Rs 725 postpaid plans ship with unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and offer 100 SMS per day. There is also one-year free subscription to Amazon Prime worth Rs 999. In comparison, BSNL still falls behind Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which offer more data. With Rs 499 postpaid plan, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer 75GB of data per billing cycle. They also come bundled with Amazon Prime subscription for a year and unlimited calling benefits.