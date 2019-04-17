comscore
  • BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan revised to offer extended validity; 2 long-term plans discontinued
BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan revised to offer extended validity; 2 long-term plans discontinued

BSNL has revised the Rs 666 prepaid plan after which users now get extended validity. At the same time, the telco has also discontinued two long-term prepaid plans that offered a validity of 365 days.

  • Published: April 17, 2019 12:21 PM IST
As the telecom war continues, BSNL has yet again revised one of its prepaid recharge plan, while discontinuing two other plans. The changes come to Sixer 666 prepaid plan, whereas the Rs 999 and Rs 2,099 plans have been discontinued. Here’s all you need to know about the new changes to BSNL prepaid plans.

Sixer 666 prepaid plan revised

The Sixer 666 prepaid plan used to offer a validity of 129 days, but earlier this year in February, BSNL had revised the plan and decreased the validity to 122 days. Now, the telco has yet again revised the plan and is now offering a validity of 134 days, TelecomTalk reports.

In terms of benefits, the plan offers unlimited local and national calling across India, and unlimited national roaming, expect Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plan also includes 100 free SMS (local + national) daily. In terms of data benefit, users get 3.7GB daily 2G/3G data, and once the limit is hit, the speed is throttled down to 40Kbps.

Rs 999, Rs 2,099 prepaid plans discontinued

As mentioned above, the Rs 999 prepaid plan and Rs 2,099 prepaid plan have been discontinued by BSNL. The Rs 999 plan offered 365 days validity and 3.2GB daily data for 181 days. The plan also included unlimited free voice calling and 10 free SMS daily.

Similarly, the Rs 2,099 prepaid plan also offered 365 days validity, 6.2GB total data and after the FUP limit was hit, speed would be throttled down to 80Kbps. The plan also offered 100 SMS daily, unlimited local and national calling even to numbers in Mumbai and Delhi circles. BSNL did not offer any clarification as to why it discontinued the two-long term plans. However, the Rs 1,699 plan with 365 days validity, is still available for those who want to make long term recharge.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2019 12:21 PM IST

