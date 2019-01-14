BSNL Rs 798 postpaid plan: Benefits include unlimited calling, 120GB data and more

As the price vs data war gets intense, telecom operators have been revising some of its prepaid plans, while introducing new ones every month. BSNL has also introduced a number of prepaid plans, and now the state-run telco is also focusing on its postpaid users. The telco has introduced a new Rs 798 postpaid plan with benefits that include unlimited voice calling (local+national) without any FUP.

The plan also includes 100 free SMS daily, both local and national. In terms of data benefits, the plan offers 120GB 2G/3G data, which is more than what the competitors are offering. Sadly, the data rollover option that is offered by Airtel and Vodafone Idea isn’t a part of this plan. This means, any unused data at the end of the month will lapse. There is only one postpaid plan that offers data rollover, and it is priced at Rs 525. The plan comes with 80GB data, and rollover of up to 200GB.

There are also come goodies that BSNL’s postpaid plan offers. These include one-year complimentary Amazon Prime subscription, and three months free Netflix subscription. As noted by Telecom Talk, the Rs 798 plan is only available for users in Karnataka circle, and could be rolled out to subscribers in other circles soon.

The BSNL plan closely competes with Rs 799 postpaid plan from Airtel. The plan ships with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, 100 SMS daily, and 100GB of 2G/3G/4G data. The plan also includes one-year complimentary Amazon Prime membership, three months Netflix membership, free movies and TVs shows on ZEE5 and data rollover of up to 100GB.