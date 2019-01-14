comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL Rs 798 postpaid plan: Benefits include unlimited calling, 120GB data and more
News

BSNL Rs 798 postpaid plan: Benefits include unlimited calling, 120GB data and more

News

The BSNL postpaid plan also offers 100 SMS daily.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 1:09 PM IST
bsnl-logo-stock-image-bgr-2

As the price vs data war gets intense, telecom operators have been revising some of its prepaid plans, while introducing new ones every month. BSNL has also introduced a number of prepaid plans, and now the state-run telco is also focusing on its postpaid users. The telco has introduced a new Rs 798 postpaid plan with benefits that include unlimited voice calling (local+national) without any FUP.

The plan also includes 100 free SMS daily, both local and national. In terms of data benefits, the plan offers 120GB 2G/3G data, which is more than what the competitors are offering. Sadly, the data rollover option that is offered by Airtel and Vodafone Idea isn’t a part of this plan. This means, any unused data at the end of the month will lapse. There is only one postpaid plan that offers data rollover, and it is priced at Rs 525. The plan comes with 80GB data, and rollover of up to 200GB.

BSNL is now offering data carry forward option on its postpaid plan

Also Read

BSNL is now offering data carry forward option on its postpaid plan

There are also come goodies that BSNL’s postpaid plan offers. These include one-year complimentary Amazon Prime subscription, and three months free Netflix subscription. As noted by Telecom Talk, the Rs 798 plan is only available for users in Karnataka circle, and could be rolled out to subscribers in other circles soon.

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity; takes on Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,699 plan

Also Read

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity; takes on Reliance Jio’s Rs 1,699 plan

The BSNL plan closely competes with Rs 799 postpaid plan from Airtel. The plan ships with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, 100 SMS daily, and 100GB of 2G/3G/4G data. The plan also includes one-year complimentary Amazon Prime membership, three months Netflix membership, free movies and TVs shows on ZEE5 and data rollover of up to 100GB.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 1:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Value of UPI transactions posts over 7-fold rise in 2018
thumb-img
News
Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1 Plus will soon be available for sale through offline channels with a price cut of Rs 400 in India
thumb-img
Gaming
12 more professional PUBG players have been banned for hacking

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update to roll out soon

BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data

Google kills off Chromecast Audio as the world moves away from 3.5mm jack

Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data

News

BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data
Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report

News

Facebook planned to sell users' data in 2012: Report
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL reportedly getting HDR video support on Netflix
Vodafone debuts Rs 396 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 96.6GB data

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 396 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 96.6GB data
Airtel offers up to 1TB bonus data on broadband plans priced above Rs 799

News

Airtel offers up to 1TB bonus data on broadband plans priced above Rs 799

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने स्मार्टफोन के बाद Mi Bumblebee computer backpack को किया लॉन्च

UPI ट्रांजैक्शन में 750% की बढ़ोतरी

PUBG ने 12 प्रोफेशनल प्लेयर्स को चीटिंग करते पकड़ा, तीन साल तक लगा बैन

Nokia 9 PureView और Nokia 6.2 MWC 2019 में हो सकते हैं पेश

वनप्लस 7 की तस्वीर हुई ऑनलाइन लीक, दिया जा सकता है स्लाइडर कैमरा डिजाइन

News

Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update to roll out soon
News
Nokia 8 Android 9 Pie update to roll out soon
BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data

News

BSNL debuts Rs 798 postpaid plan with unlimited calling, 120GB data
Google kills off Chromecast Audio as the world moves away from 3.5mm jack

News

Google kills off Chromecast Audio as the world moves away from 3.5mm jack
Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Bumblebee computer backpack launched in China
Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup