BSNL Rs 899 prepaid plan available with Rs 100 limited period discount

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has become one of the most competitive telecom operator in the country. The state-owned telecom operator has brought back number of prepaid offerings and has added new benefits to remain competitive. One of the major move so far has been to bring back some of the promotional offers. Now, one such promotional offer from the operator, offers Rs 100 discount on the Rs 899 prepaid plan. With the new plan, BSNL is once again challenging the incumbent players in the segment.

BSNL Rs 899 Prepaid Plan now available for Rs 799

BSNL is now offering its Rs 899 prepaid plan with a discount of Rs 100. After the discount, the plan is now available for Rs 799 and is available only in Telangana and AP circle. According to Telecom Talk, the discount on this prepaid plan will only be valid for a very short period of time. The operator has confirmed that the discount is applicable from September 17, 2019 to September 23, 2019. If you are a BSNL subscriber then it is time to get the plan at discounted price.

The Rs 899 prepaid plan from BSNL is available only in Telangana and AP circle. It comes with a long validity of 180 days and subscribers get free unlimited voice calls. It also comes with 1.5GB daily data benefit and 50 SMS benefit per day. The promotional offer of Rs 100 discount will be available only till September 23 and customers should get the plan at the earliest.

BSNL brings back Rs 777 broadband plan

BSNL has also brought back the Rs 777 broadband plan to compete with Reliance Jio’s broadband offering. It offers 500GB data and offers 50Mbps speed for a month. The after-FUP speed for this plan is 2Mbps and it is available in all circles except the Andaman and Nicobar circle. The plan is available in the form of a promotional offer and is available for a period of six months only.