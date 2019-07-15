comscore BSNL Rs 96 prepaid plan offering unlimited calling and more | BGR India
BSNL Rs 96 prepaid plan offering unlimited calling and more: All you need to know

BSNL has unveiled a new prepaid recharge plan, which is currently available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles only. Besides, the company has also extended its bumper offer.

  Published: July 15, 2019 9:19 AM IST
BSNL recently revised its broadband plans to offer free Amazon Prime subscription even on cheaper plans. Now, BSNL has unveiled a new Vasantham Gold – PV 96 prepaid recharge plan. Currently, the new plan is available in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles only and with effect on July 5. Do note that it will be available for a promotional period of 90 days.

The newly launched Rs 96 BSNL prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity period of 180 days, TelecomTalk reports. During this period, customers will get unlimited local and STD call benefits to any network including roaming except to Mumbai and Delhi circles. In addition, one will also get 100 SMS on a daily basis. The report stated that the “validity of these freebies would be 21 days. The base tariff applicable after the freebies for calls would be as per minute plan.” You can get this plan by sending SMS PLAN VOICE96 to 123.

Besides, the company has also extended its popular bumper offer, which gives customers extra 2.2GB data on a monthly basis. Notably, this offer was slated to end in June. But BSNL has extended it till October 2019. As mentioned above, with this plan, one will get extra 2.2GB data on top of their existing data limit. You can also check STVs and prepaid vouchers eligible under this offer. This includes Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485 and Rs 666 plans.

A few days back, BSNL revised two of its prepaid plans to offer more data benefits. Its popular prepaid voucher of Rs 186 and special tariff voucher (STV) Rs 187 will now come with double data. Earlier, the Rs 186 prepaid plan came with 1GB per day data benefit, which has been revised to 2GB. Separately, the state-owned telecom company is also offering free Amazon Prime subscription. This is valid even with plans priced below Rs 499.

The Amazon Prime subscription was previously offered with plans priced over Rs 745. Notably, the annual Prime membership will cost you Rs 999. But, BSNL is offering free Amazon Prime subscription with some changes, and it has also changed the cashback scheme on its annual plans. Both existing and new BSNL broadband customers can now get Amazon Prime subscription for free with broadband plans priced less than Rs 499.

BSNL Rs 96 prepaid plan offering unlimited calling and more
BSNL Rs 96 prepaid plan offering unlimited calling and more
