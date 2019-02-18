BSNL revises Rs 98 STV prepaid plan; now offers 2GB daily data FUP with Eros Now subscription

The state run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its entry-level data-only Rs 98 prepaid STV recharge plan. Consumers will now get 2GB daily data benefits instead of 1.5GB data per day. Not just that, it now comes bundled with Eros Now subscription.

First spotted by TelecomTalk, the revised Rs 98 STV listing on BSNL‘s Haryana and Tamil Nadu websites confirm the changes. It shows that the recharge plan, which was originally launched under the operator’s ‘Data Tsunami’ offer with 1.5GB daily data benefits, will now offer 2GB data per day along with Eros Now subscription. However, the plan validity has been reduced by two days in new update. Unlike original Rs 98 recharge plan with 26 days of validity, the revised Rs 98 plan with extra benefits will now be valid for 24 days.

BSNL has been offering Eros Now subscription with quite a few other recharge plans as well. These include plans of Rs 298, Rs 333, and Rs 444 for prepaid consumers. It is not clear if Rs 98 plan will have similar Eros Now offer like other plans, the report says it will be available only for the validity period of the plan, which means for 24 days.

Recently, the telecom operator started offering one year free Amazon Prime membership offer for select Bharat Fiber customers. The monthly plan of Rs 777 and above have been included for the free membership activated through BSNL’s website. Users can check the eligibility on the company’s website itself, and will be able to use Amazon Prime membership from the date of activation.