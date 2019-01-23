BSNL revises validity of Rs 99 prepaid plan, increases SIM replacement cost: Report

BSNL has recently revised its voice only prepaid plan which is priced at Rs 99. The plan was launched last year, with benefits that include 26 days validity and unlimited calling. However, as per the revision, the BSNL plan now offers a validity of 24 days. The plan still includes free access to PRBT (personalized ring back tones).

Talking about calling benefits, users can make unlimited local and national calls without any FUP, expect when in Mumbai or Delhi circles where standard outgoing rates will be applied. Also, being a voice-only plan, it does not include any data benefits.

Besides, as noted by TelecomTalk, BSNL has also increased SIM replacement cost. Earlier, the telco used to charge Rs 10 for SIM replacement, but now, it is charging Rs 100. The revised pricing will be applicable starting January 21. Reports also indicate that the telco is offering 4G SIM cards in select circles for Rs 19.

The state-run telco also recently launched a half-yearly plan priced at Rs 899, where you get validity of 180 days. The plan comes with data, calling and SMS benefits. The unlimited local and national calling benefit is also applicable when you are in roaming, except for Mumbai and Delhi circles.

In terms of data benefits, users get 1.5GB daily 2G/3G data, which means throughout the validity, you get a total of 270GB data. The plan also includes 50 free local and national SMS daily. Sadly, the plan is currently only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.