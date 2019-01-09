comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • BSNL Rs 1,495 broadband plan now ships with 25GB daily data
News

BSNL Rs 1,495 broadband plan now ships with 25GB daily data

News

You can get download speeds up to 10Mbps.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 1:46 PM IST
bsnl

State-run telco BSNL recently revised its range of broadband plans to offer daily data benefits to its subscribers. The entry-level broadband plan is priced at Rs 99, and offers 1.5GB daily data at 20Mbps speed. There are other plans that offer up to 20GB daily data as well. Now, BSNL has introduced a new plan combo plan – BBG Combo ULD 1495, for new and existing broadband users.

As the plan name suggests, you will have to pay a monthly rental of Rs 1,495. The plan offers 25GB daily data at 10Mbps speed. Once the daily limit is hit, you can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 2Mbps.

The plan is available for users in all of BSNL’s circles, except for the ones in Andaman and Nicobar. Users also get two free email-IDs, and space of 1GB per user. Besides unlimited data, the plan also includes unlimited free calling to any network in India, including both local and STD numbers.

Watch: Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PCs

If Rs 1,495 looks a little expensive, there is another plan priced at Rs 1,199. Available to all customers (except Andaman and Nicobar), the plan offers 20GB daily data at 10Mbps speed, and after the daily limit is hit, speed will be throttled to 2Mbps. There are lower plans priced at Rs 675, Rs 845 and Rs 999, offering 5GB, 10GB and 15GB daily data, respectively, at 10Mbps speed.

BSNL's broadband plan offers 45GB data, unlimited free calls, and cashback for Rs 299 per month

Also Read

BSNL's broadband plan offers 45GB data, unlimited free calls, and cashback for Rs 299 per month

For users that have heavy download requirements, there are monthly plans priced at Rs 1,745 and Rs 2,295. The Rs 1,745 plan offers 30GB daily data at 16Mbps speed, whereas the Rs 2,295 plan offers 35GB daily data at up to 24Mbps speed. Like other plans, once the daily limit is hit, the speed throttles down to 2Mbps.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2019 1:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio may be blocking proxy and VPN websites and violating net neutrality: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite V7.10 third content update released, brings Suppressed Sniper Rifle
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app

This could be what iPad Mini 5 ends up looking like

Nokia 9 PureView may feature digital photography technology from 'Light'

Google Assistant is omnipresent at CES 2019

BSNL Rs 1,495 broadband plan now ships with 25GB daily data

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL Rs 1,495 broadband plan now ships with 25GB daily data

News

BSNL Rs 1,495 broadband plan now ships with 25GB daily data
Telcos services revenue dip by 20 percent to Rs 25,727 crore in Jul-Sep 2018

News

Telcos services revenue dip by 20 percent to Rs 25,727 crore in Jul-Sep 2018
BSNL, Eros Now partner to offer over 11,000 premium movies and videos to prepaid customers

News

BSNL, Eros Now partner to offer over 11,000 premium movies and videos to prepaid customers
Reliance Jio adds 10.5 million subscribers in October 2018, inches closer to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

News

Reliance Jio adds 10.5 million subscribers in October 2018, inches closer to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea
Telecom customer base edges up to 119.2 cr in Oct; BSNL, RJio gain users

News

Telecom customer base edges up to 119.2 cr in Oct; BSNL, RJio gain users

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2019: Alcatel ने लॉन्च किए 1X (2019), 1C स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी रेडमी Y2 की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत और ऑफर्स

शाओमी ने 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा Mi Power Bank बेचें

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही है Asus Days सेल, बंपर डिस्काउंट का फायदा उठाने का बेहतरीन मौका

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: DSLR, फिटनेस बैंड और लैपटॉप पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app
News
Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app
This could be what iPad Mini 5 ends up looking like

News

This could be what iPad Mini 5 ends up looking like
Nokia 9 PureView may feature digital photography technology from 'Light'

News

Nokia 9 PureView may feature digital photography technology from 'Light'
Google Assistant is omnipresent at CES 2019

News

Google Assistant is omnipresent at CES 2019
BSNL Rs 1,495 broadband plan now ships with 25GB daily data

News

BSNL Rs 1,495 broadband plan now ships with 25GB daily data