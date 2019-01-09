BSNL Rs 1,495 broadband plan now ships with 25GB daily data

State-run telco BSNL recently revised its range of broadband plans to offer daily data benefits to its subscribers. The entry-level broadband plan is priced at Rs 99, and offers 1.5GB daily data at 20Mbps speed. There are other plans that offer up to 20GB daily data as well. Now, BSNL has introduced a new plan combo plan – BBG Combo ULD 1495, for new and existing broadband users.

As the plan name suggests, you will have to pay a monthly rental of Rs 1,495. The plan offers 25GB daily data at 10Mbps speed. Once the daily limit is hit, you can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 2Mbps.

This New year BIG gets Bigger. Stay connected with BSNL & enjoy #25GB plan. So don't wait grab the offer now. #WednesdayWishes #WiFi #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/kRigS4HOI1 — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) January 9, 2019

The plan is available for users in all of BSNL’s circles, except for the ones in Andaman and Nicobar. Users also get two free email-IDs, and space of 1GB per user. Besides unlimited data, the plan also includes unlimited free calling to any network in India, including both local and STD numbers.

If Rs 1,495 looks a little expensive, there is another plan priced at Rs 1,199. Available to all customers (except Andaman and Nicobar), the plan offers 20GB daily data at 10Mbps speed, and after the daily limit is hit, speed will be throttled to 2Mbps. There are lower plans priced at Rs 675, Rs 845 and Rs 999, offering 5GB, 10GB and 15GB daily data, respectively, at 10Mbps speed.

For users that have heavy download requirements, there are monthly plans priced at Rs 1,745 and Rs 2,295. The Rs 1,745 plan offers 30GB daily data at 16Mbps speed, whereas the Rs 2,295 plan offers 35GB daily data at up to 24Mbps speed. Like other plans, once the daily limit is hit, the speed throttles down to 2Mbps.