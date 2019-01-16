comscore
BSNL’s Rs 299 broadband plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

BSNL is also offering some discount on making yearly payment.

  Published: January 16, 2019 9:42 AM IST
With mobile data getting cheaper over the past couple of years, the wired line broadband users are declining. Reliance Jio is getting ready for the rollout of JioGigaFiber broadband, and ahead of that, Airtel, Hathway and BSNL have revised their offerings. BSNL broadband plans start as low as Rs 299 and go all the way up to Rs 2,295. One thing that BSNL has done is that it has started offering daily data plans (FUP) with unlimited downloads.

The Rs 299 plan offers 1.5GB daily data at peak speeds of up to 8Mbps. Once the daily limit is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 1Mbps. The plan is available to all BSNL users, except for those in Andaman and Nocobar circles. With this plan, users also get one email ID with 1GB space.

As a part of the plan, users also get unlimited local and national calling within India on BSNL network. The unlimited local and national calling is extended to any network within India on Sundays, and every night between 10:30PM to 6:00AM. And during other times, users also get free calls worth Rs 300 on other networks.

BSNL revamps its FTTH plans; now offers up to 100Mbps speeds with up to 3.5TB data limits

BSNL is also offering a discount of Rs 299 when you make and advance yearly payment of Rs 3,289 for the plan. This means, you pay for 11 months, and get one month free. For users who have slightly higher data needs, there is a plan priced at Rs 549 which offers 3GB daily data.

BSNL New Year 2019 Offer: Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

There is Rs 675 plan that offers 5GB daily data, and paying a little more, Rs 845, gives you 10GB daily data. Then there are plans between Rs 999 and Rs 2,295 that offer between 15GB to 35GB daily data at speeds of up to 24Mbps.

