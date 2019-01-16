BSNL's Rs 549 broadband plan offers 3GB data daily, unlimited calling and more

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just revealed a new plan for its broadband users with a number of benefits including daily data allowance, unlimited calling with some catch and discounts. The government-run telecom giant took to its official Twitter handle to reveal the new plan. Priced at Rs 549, the plan includes 3GB data at up to 8Mbps speed, unlimited calling to any networking on Sunday, both local and STD.

Rest of the time users get unlimited calls to any BSNL numbers and an allowance of 700 minutes on calls to any other network. The company also offers unlimited calling at night during the weekdays and users can make use of this between 10:30PM and 6:00AM. Talking about data, upon crossing 3GB limit, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of up to 1Mbps.

Interested customers across the country can now opt for the offer except for users in Andaman and Nicobar. The company is also offering some discounts for users who may opt for an annual, two year or a three-year plan by paying all at once. According to the details on BSNL website, users can pay Rs 5490 to get the offer for one year. which is a discount of Rs 1,098.

Similarly, users can opt for the two-year plan by paying Rs 10,431 instead of Rs 13,176 saving users an amount for Rs 2,745. The savings only increase when opting for a three-year plan where users need to pay Rs 15,372 instead of Rs 19,764 saving Rs 4,392. The offer also gives users a free e-mail along with 1GB storage space.