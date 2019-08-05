BSNL has been aggressive with its prepaid plans to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio and other telcos. The state-run telco introduced free subscription to services, added OTT benefits, and started giving extra data as well on BSNL prepaid plans. But now, BSNL has taken a bold step that may not go well with the customers.

No more truly unlimited calling

According to TelecomTalk, the truly unlimited tag for BSNL plans is set to go off. BSNL prepaid plans priced at Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699 will no longer offer truly unlimited calling benefits. Following the move, users will get 250 minutes of free outgoing minutes daily. This means users will be able to make free calls for a little over four hours in a day.

After the daily limit of 250 minutes of calls are over, users will be charged as per base tariff, which is 1 paise per second. This will be till midnight, after which the daily limit will be restored. In case the daily 250 minutes aren’t utilized, they won’t get carried forwarded.

Reliance Jio was the first operator to remove calling rates and offer unlimited calling. Soon, BSNL, Airtel and Vodafone Idea followed the suit. Now with BSNL add FUP on unlimited calling, it remains to be seen what other operators do.

BSNL revises Abhinandan-151

BSNL recently revised its Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan to offer 50 percent more data. After the revision, BSNL’s plan becomes more competitive against Reliance Jio’s Rs 149 prepaid plan. The plan now ships with extra 500MB of daily data. With the revision, the Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan offers total data benefit of 1.5GB data per day. The plan comes with the same validity of 24 days. At the time of launch, the operator offered 1GB data per day with the same plan and is now offering 50 percent additional data benefit.