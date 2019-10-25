The Union Cabinet just recently approved the revival plan of BSNL and MTNL. While there is still some time left for the merger to come into effect, BSNL has already announced new prepaid plans. The new plans give free voice call benefits to MTNL users in Delhi and Mumbai, where BSNL doesn’t have its operations. Currently, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) operates in about 20 circles.

BSNL’s three popular prepaid plans, including Rs 429, Rs 485 and Rs 666, now offer free voice call benefits. But the telecom operator is limiting the voice call benefits to 250 minutes per day. “Unlimited voice facility including MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi with FUP (Customer using more than 250 minutes outgoing minutes [(local+STD+outgoing Roaming) (On-net/off-net) as per Unlimited recharge benefits] in a day will be charged at base plan tariff, after consumption of 250 minutes for the rest of the day till midnight 0.00hrs.),” says BSNL.

With the Rs 429 plan, you get free call voice calling benefits on all networks now including MTNL. This prepaid plan also comes with 1GB daily data with a validity period of 81 days. The second BSNL prepaid plan can be purchased for Rs 485. It ships with free calls and 1.5GB daily data with a validity period of 90 days. Lastly, the Rs 666 BSNL plan will give you free voice calls and 1.5GB daily data benefits. Once you purchase this prepaid plan, it will expire after 122 days. Apart from these, other BSNL plans are also soon expected to become part of this scheme, TelecomTalk reports.

Besides, as mentioned above, the Union Cabinet approved the revival plan of debit-ridden firms – BSNL and MTNL. This also includes the allocation of 4G spectrum with a capital infusion of Rs 20,000 crore, IANS reports. The revival and restructuring plan also includes permission to the entities to raise sovereign bonds of Rs 15,000 crore, monetize Rs 38,000 crore of assets and roll out a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for their employees.