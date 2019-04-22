comscore
BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 6 months validity

BSNL has unveiled a new prepaid recharge plan that offers 180 days validity. The plan also includes benefits like unlimited roaming and unlimited outgoing calls.

  Published: April 22, 2019 9:48 AM IST
State-run telco BSNL has unveiled a new prepaid recharge for users who are migrating from a different plan, and for those who are looking for validity extension. The new plan is priced at Rs 599 and offers 180 days validity (6 months). Among the benefits, users get unlimited national roaming, along with unlimited local and national calling, except for those in Mumbai and Delhi circles.

As it is a validity extension plan, it does not come with any data or SMS benefits. The Rs 599 plan is ideal for users who don’t use data, but only need calling and validity. As Telecom Talk notes, this plan is only available for the users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

IPL 2019: BSNL debuts Rs 199, Rs 499 STV prepaid plans with 1GB daily data, cricket scores as caller tunes

IPL 2019: BSNL debuts Rs 199, Rs 499 STV prepaid plans with 1GB daily data, cricket scores as caller tunes

Recently, BSNL revised its Rs 666 prepaid plan to offer users with extended validity. Earlier, the plan used to offer a validity of 122 days, but after the revision, it now offers a validity of 134 days. The plan also included 100 free SMS daily, 3.7GB daily data, along with unlimited local and national calling.

BSNL starts bundling free Eros Now Subscription with more prepaid STVs

BSNL starts bundling free Eros Now Subscription with more prepaid STVs

Once the daily limit of 3.7GB is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 40Kbps. The telco also recently discontinued Rs 999 and Rs 2,099 prepaid plans. Both plans used to offer a validity of 365 days along with unlimited voice calling and some data benefits.

BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan revised to offer extended validity; 2 long-term plans discontinued

BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan revised to offer extended validity; 2 long-term plans discontinued

Talking about data benefits, while the Rs 999 plan offered 3.2GB daily data, the Rs 2,099 plan included a total of 6.2GB data. After the data limit was hit, the speed would be throttled down to 80Kbps, and users would still be able to go with unlimited downloads.

