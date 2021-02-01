Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has broken the tradition of the annual budget presentation this year. Instead of the age-old briefcase containing files and folders of the documents, the FM will present the budget today on a Made in India tablet device. Earlier in the day, the minister showcased the red tablet sleeve carrying the National Emblem. There’s no idea on which tablet model is exactly used in this case.

The decision to present the Budget 2021 on a tablet seems like a strong message to mark India’s foray into the digital age. Prior to this, all Finance Ministers have gone with the tradition of carrying a briefcase full of files as well as folders. The government has confirmed that Sitharaman will be using a Made in India tablet device, although they don’t mention the make.

FM to present Union Budget 2021 on Made in India tablet

The new budget for the upcoming fiscal year starting April 1 is expected to bring several announcements regarding the technology sector. Sitharaman earlier said that this year’s budget will be “like never before”. Hence, we expect several reforms regarding smartphones, telecom, e-commerce, and more.

Last year, the government bumped up the GST on smartphones, which eventually led to an increase in prices across all categories. The COVID-19 pandemic also added to the costs, thereby increasing the prices.