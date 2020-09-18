Budget OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones expected to launch soon

The new set of true wireless earphones from OnePlus is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8T phone. The Chinese company took the wraps off its first-ever TWS a few months back, and now it is reportedly set to launch OnePlus Buds Z. If rumors are to be believed, the new audio product from OnePlus will be a more affordable offering as devices with ‘Z’ in the name are the cheaper version. Also Read - OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers and deals every week

One example of this could be the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, which is an affordable version of the original Bullets Wireless 2 earphones. Now, ahead of the launch, noted tipster Max J has shared an image on Twitter, teasing the upcoming wireless earphones. But, the cited source hasn't revealed any specific details. The poster reaffirms that it will be called the OnePlus Buds Z.

This name was first confirmed via a code spotted in OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update that was released for the OnePlus 8 series. The mention of the unannounced TWS earphones hinted at the imminent launch. It also revealed that OnePlus is planning to add 8K 960fps video recording. But, there was no detail regarding the unannounced audio device, apart from the name. The audio product is expected to arrive with a design similar to the original OnePlus Buds. It is also expected to offer long battery life.

Besides, the brand is yet to confirm the existence of both OnePlus 8T and OnePlus Buds Z. To recall, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z in-ear Bluetooth earphones was launched with a price tag of Rs 1,999. The OnePlus Buds is currently selling for Rs 4,990. Customers can get these via Amazon or the company’s official India online store. It is being rumored that the new OnePlus Buds Z could cost around $50, which is around Rs 3,660 in India.