Buy Honda City or Honda Amaze now and pay in 2023: Here's how

Buy Honda City or Honda Amaze now and pay in 2023: All you need to know

Honda Cars India has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (KMPL) this festive season to introduce a special car finance scheme for Honda customers across variants of Honda Amaze as well as Honda City. Customers will have the option to avail the innovative scheme of ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’, allowing them to buy a Honda car in 2022 and pay regular EMIs from Year 2023. This unique scheme will be available across all authorized Honda dealerships and branches of KMPL in the country. Also Read - Top 10 safest cars in India according to the Global NCAP

The special festive scheme ‘Drive in 2022, Pay in 2023’ is in force with immediate effect and valid till October 31, 2022 for all variants of Honda City & Amaze. The finance will be available upto 85 percent of on-road cost of car with negligible cost EMI for the first three months and regular EMIs from fourth month onwards till the end of the tenure. Also Read - Honda City eHEV launched in India at under Rs 20 lakh with over 26kmpl mileage: Check features

“Honda Cars India is always committed to offer its customers, the best of buying convenience & ownership experience. With this partnership with Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited, our valuable customers will have a unique opportunity to buy their favorite Honda City and Honda Amaze now and make the payment later. We urge our customers to avail this scheme to its best and look forward to more customers joining our Honda family and discover the delight of driving a Honda car,” Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said in a statement. Also Read - Honda reveals new electric hybrid City e:HEV with 26.5 km/l mileage: Check features, other details

Honda Cars India managed to sell 8,714 units in September 2022, registering a YoY growth of 29 per cent. In the same period last year, the company’s domestic sales stood at 6,765 units.

The company recorded a growth of 12 per cent as in August 2022, it managed to sell 7,769 cars in the domestic market. According to Honda Cars India, its export numbers for September 2022 stand at 2,333 units while in September 2021, it exported 2,964 units.

Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The festive demand has been strong and continues to show good momentum. On the supply side, we were able to increase our factory output compared to last month which is also a positive for the festive sales in terms of better availability of Honda cars during the Navratras, Dussehra, and Diwali periods.”