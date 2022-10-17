comscore BYJU'S raises $250 million in the newest funding round: Aims to increase BTCs
BYJU'S raises $250 million from its existing investors, plans to aim at 500 tuition centres across India

BYJU'S has managed to raise $250 million from its existing investors in the newest funding round. It now aims at increasing BTCs (BYJU's Tuition Centres).

Edtech major BYJU’S on Monday announced that it raised $250 million from its existing investors in a fresh round of funding. Also Read - Byju's to sack up to 2,500 employees: All you need to know

BYJU’S said it has embarked on a path to achieve group-level profitability by March 2023 with a three-pronged approach. Also Read - Byju's lays off 600 employees in latest restructuring bid

It consolidates all its K10 India subsidiaries into one unit to leverage their synergies. Also Read - Byju's-owned WhiteHat Jr fires 300 employees in latest round of layoff

“BYJU’S is now at that sweet spot of its growth story when the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour. This means the capital that we now invest in our business will result in profitable growth and create sustainable social impact,” Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of BYJU’S, said in a statement.

“Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, 2022-23 is set to be our best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability. Continued support from our esteemed investors re-affirms the impact created by us so far, and validates our path to profitability, “Raveendran added.

Having already become one of India’s most popular consumer brands, BYJU’S will now be retargeting its marketing budget towards its overseas markets, the platform said.

The group is also increasing the strength of its inside sales team for more efficient and effective consumer-centric lead conversions.

In line with its long-term strategic plan, BYJU’S launched its hybrid learning offering BYJU’S Tuition Centre (BTC) in 2022 to bring the best of online and classroom teaching to students.

The platform said that, currently, there are over 250 active BTCs across India and the company aims to scale it up to 500 centres by the end of this financial year.

— IANS

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 8:10 PM IST
